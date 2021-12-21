‘The Voice Brasil’: see who are the participants who will sing in the Semifinal live | 2021

Today is the Semifinal day and the participants are looking forward to giving a show on stage at The Voice Brasil. Two candidates from each team sing individually, but only one goes on to the Final. After the presentation, the audience votes for their favorite voice.

To find out how to register to vote, just click here!

Without knowing the result of the vote, the coach chooses one of the participants to receive a bonus score. The candidate who achieves the highest score, adding the percentage of public vote and the bonus granted by the coach, is the finalist for the team.

Check out the list of who will be performing on the program:

Claudia team

Bruno Fernandez

Danilo Moreno

team brown

Gustavo Matthias

Nêgamanda

Lulu Team

Gustavo Bona

Julia Peace

Teló team

Fernanda de Lima

Giuliano Eriston

2 of 2 Participants appearing in the Semifinal — Photo: TV Globo

Unfortunately, three voices will not be with us tonight so that we can continue to adhere to our health and safety protocols. They are: Lysa Ngaca, from team brown. Dielle Angels, from Claudia team. And Carlos Filho, from the Lulu Team.

The three leave the competition and, with that, other voices will be back in contention. Everyone is fine. We are following them all and rooting for the prompt recovery of these great talents.