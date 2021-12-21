The Voice cuts participants after a positive flu test

The Voice Brasil announced yesterday that three semi-finalist singers were cut from participating in yesterday’s program and, therefore, no longer competing for a place in the final. André Marques only informed that it was due to health problems.
The presenter gave the information live at the beginning of the program. Three voices eliminated in the previous program returned.
Through social networks, vetoed singers Carlos Filho (Team Lulu), Dielle Anjos (Claudia Leitte) and Lysa Ngaca (Team Brown) confirmed that their test for the H1N1 flu virus gave a positive diagnosis.
According to Globo, the exit was to follow security protocols.
Unfortunately, three voices will not be with us tonight so that we can continue to adhere to our health and safety protocols. They are: Lysa Ngaca, from Team Brown. Dielle Anjos, from Team Claudia. And Carlos Filho, from Team Lulu. The three leave the competition and, with that, other voices will be back in contention. Everyone is fine. We are following them all and rooting for the prompt recovery of these great talents. André Marques
Carlos Filho was replaced by Júlia Paz. He recorded an emotional video explaining the departure and gained support from Fátima Bernardes and federal deputy Túlio Gadelha (Rede).
“I received the information that I was eliminated and the reason is that my flu test was positive. Our contract has the part stating that it is up to the direction to choose the cases of direction or not. I am leaving with great honor and respect to the game” , he said.
Lysa Ngaca gave way to Nêgamanda and published a letter to fans as soon as the announcement was made.
“I leave here my thanks to Carlinhos Brown. What an honor to be on the team. To all my followers, thank you for your support and encouragement. You were amazing,” he said.
Dielle, from the Claudia Leitte team, said she and the other two had flu symptoms. She was replaced by Danilo Moreno.
“I’m not taking part anymore. Unfortunately two other participants and I tested positive for influenza A. We’ve met our goal in this program and our career doesn’t end here and good things are to come. I hope you’re at peace with this news because I sincerely do I rested on that,” he said.
Those classified for the final are Giuliano Eriston with Michel Teló, Hugo Rafael with Iza, Gustavo Boná with Lulu Santos, Gustavo Matias with Carlinhos Brown and Bruno Fernandez with Claudia Leitte.
According Live well, H1N1 flu is caused by a subtype of the influenza virus. It belongs to the Influenza A family, which also has the H3N2 virus.
According to Jornal da USP, this year alone there are already 19 hospitalizations due to influenza in one week in São Paulo. Experts list the factors that made the cases increase now at the end of the year — and not more in the beginning of winter, as usual — as the new strain of the virus Influenza A Subtype H3N2.
Rio de Janeiro already treats the increase as an epidemic, with more than 23 thousand cases identified in recent weeks.