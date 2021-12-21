The Voice cuts participants after a positive flu test

The Voice Brasil announced yesterday that three semi-finalist singers were cut from participating in yesterday’s program and, therefore, no longer competing for a place in the final. André Marques only informed that it was due to health problems.

The presenter gave the information live at the beginning of the program. Three voices eliminated in the previous program returned.

Through social networks, vetoed singers Carlos Filho (Team Lulu), Dielle Anjos (Claudia Leitte) and Lysa Ngaca (Team Brown) confirmed that their test for the H1N1 flu virus gave a positive diagnosis.

According to Globo, the exit was to follow security protocols.

Unfortunately, three voices will not be with us tonight so that we can continue to adhere to our health and safety protocols. They are: Lysa Ngaca, from Team Brown. Dielle Anjos, from Team Claudia. And Carlos Filho, from Team Lulu. The three leave the competition and, with that, other voices will be back in contention. Everyone is fine. We are following them all and rooting for the prompt recovery of these great talents. André Marques