‘They hurt my mother’, says daughter of a woman who died after a hydrolipo session – Country

Feelings of emotion and pain among family and friends marked the burial of Maria Jandimar Rodrigues, 39 years old, this Sunday (19). The diarist died last Friday (17), after performing a Hydrolip session in an aesthetic clinic in the commercial center of Carioca Shopping, in the North Zone of Rio.

According to information from the newspaper The globe, Brenda Rodrigues, daughter of Maria Jandimar, repeated all the time: “they hurt my mother”, quite moved. “Mother, I went to get you. I was waiting for you there”, said the young woman during the wake.

Maria Jandimar got sick in the mall parking lot and died on the spot, after performing the second session of the procedure. Her daughter was waiting for her and even filmed the rescue without knowing it was her mother.

Wagner de Carvalho, Maria Jandimar’s widower, called the attitude of doctor Brad Alberto Castrillon Sanmiguel, who even denied Brenda being a doctor, claiming to be an employee at the mall, as cowardice and incompetence.

The clinic where the procedure was performed was banned. The family now seeks justice. “She had been saving this money (to do the esthetic procedure). She ended up saving it and giving it away, one more death due to the doctor’s incompetence. The only thing we want now is justice”, says Wagner.

Testimony

He also said that the only testimony taken to record the occurrence so far was that of a military police officer, and should be heard for the first time this Tuesday (21).

According to Cristiano Vieira, the family’s lawyer, the expectation is that the case will leave the 27th Precinct and be investigated by the Capital Homicide Office. On the 27th DP, the case was registered as “corpse encounter”.

“After the media started airing the case, the police proceeded with the interdiction of the clinic, 24 hours later. The family’s big concern is this: we don’t know what was changed at the crime scene. We believe it is a crime of murder,” he said.