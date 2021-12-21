Tiago Leifert rebuts Ícaro Silva’s criticisms of BBB

Tiago Leifert came out in defense of ‘Big Brother Brasil’ after actor Ícaro Silva criticized the program. After denying his participation in the 22nd edition of the global reality show, the actor said he had “hate for mediocre entertainment”, and was criticized on the internet.

The former presenter of the attraction posted a print of Ícaro’s tweet, already deleted at the time of this publication, and wrote a text directly addressing the global.

“Hi Icarus, I’m the former BBB presenter. I won’t try to change your opinion: you have full right to find any product ‘mediocre’. Like me, for example, I can say what I think of you: you are an excellent actor. However, his opinion on realities is not constructive criticism, but just a gratuitous aggression to those who never hurt you,” said the presenter, who continued: “Not only did we not hurt you, we probably paid your salary in this last aê (sic)!”

Leifert, who said that the actor’s tweet had interrupted his peace, followed with a message to Icarus:

“Thinking that what you do is superior is not based on facts, it’s really arrogance. No metric can support what you’ve written: neither audience, revenue, repercussion, relevance, etc. Only your personal taste is on your side on this one, but it doesn’t get personal when you write it on the social network,” he said.

After being in charge of the attraction for 5 years, he asked for respect not only to the former participants, but also to those responsible for making the program happen.

“Respect our history, our teams and the entertainment we provide. If you really believe what you’ve written, you should be an adult and never again accept work from any company that promotes the entertainment you think is bad. How about that? What’s yours? plan for 2022? Any soap operas? Maybe it’s time to rethink, not mix with products inferior to you. Go steady and happy new year”, finished Tiago

Ex-BBB Flay also commented on Ícaro’s post, and detonated the actor. “Arrogant, arrogant, disrespectful, I even liked your role, but now I think it sucks. Anyone who wants respect, respects,” she said in a comment.