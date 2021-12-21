Tiago Leifert reveals that the failure of “BBB 19” made Boninho call famous for the reality show

Tiago Leifert was replaced by Tadeu Schmidt (Photo: Victor Pollak/Globo)

Disconnected from Globo, James Leifert delivered some “little secrets” about the “BBB”. He revealed how the idea of ​​inviting famous people to the reality show came about, gave his opinion on the participants of the editions he presented (17 to 21) and guaranteed that he agrees with all the winners of the last seasons.

In an interview with “GQ Brasil” magazine, Leifert stated that Boninho created the box and popcorn groups after the failure of “BBB 19”, which had low ratings, controversies and a game without any movement. The champion was Paula von Sperling.

“On ’19’, the big players left too soon. The way we made ’20’, mixing guests and anonymous people, was an idea that was born because of ’19’. We wanted a way to keep the game alive, with competitive people,” says the presenter.

Tiago Leifert, who was replaced by Tadeu Schmidt, also gave his opinion about the participants who attended the program. According to him, some marked their editions even without having won.

“Ilmar in ’17’ was very cool. In ’18’, I think I have a huge affection for the entire cast. I’m sorry for ’19’, because the great players left too early. In ’20’, the Prior was very important , just like Babu, but ’20’ was the women’s show. On ’21’, Gil was very good,” he says.