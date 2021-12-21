Tiago Leifert reveals that they are his favorite ex-BBBs

Now outside Globo, Tiago Leifert surprised him by revealing his favorite ex-participants; Look

Discreet when he was the presenter of the Big Brother Brazil, James Leifert surprised followers by allowing himself to reveal who his favorite ex-participants of the reality show are.

That’s right: now outside of TV Globo, he told who were, in his opinion, the most striking ex-BBBs in recent editions. Without hesitation, he listed those who threw themselves into the fray.

“There are some that didn’t win and marked me as great characters, who I loved to watch”, he declared to the magazine ‘GQ Brasil’.

The presenter then lists his favorites. “THE Ilmar on ’17’ it was really cool. In ’18’, I think I have a huge affection for the entire cast. Sorry for the ’19’ as the big players left too soon. In ’20’, the Prior was very important, as well as the baboo, but the ’20’ was the women’s program. On ’21’, the Gil was very good”, he revealed that he did not put the champions of recent editions on his list.

In the interview, however, he says that all the winners deserved to take the prize.

ALERT

Last week, the presenter James Leifert reacted on social media after the massacre he suffered Dynho Alves and Sthe Matos about your participation in the reality show The farm. He asked that the judgments take place only while the famous are in the competition.

“I always tried to warn that I was exaggerating, that the punishments were disproportionate. But when I spoke, they detonated me saying that I was wiping. One day, tragedy will happen. I keep warning you.”, he declared.