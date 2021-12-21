Tiago Leifert takes a stand after Ícaro Silva’s criticisms of BBB: ‘respect our history’ – Zoeira

James Leifert, former presenter of Big Brother Brasil, spoke on Instagram this Tuesday (21), after statements made by actor Ícaro Silva against the reality show.

Quoted as one of the participants of the Camarote group, which brings together famous people in the editions, Ícaro used Twitter on Monday (20th) to deny participation in the program, calling the format “mediocre entertainment”.

“Guys, respect my history, my trajectory, my hatred for training mediocre and my disgust for sharing a bathroom and stop believing that absurd fic that I would consider going to Big B**ter Brasil”, published Ícaro in his personal profile.

In response on Instagram, Tiago used a print from the artist’s publication to say that he thought he was an excellent actor, but that he didn’t agree with the definition given by him on social networks.

“Your opinion about realities is not constructive criticism, but just aggression free for those who have never done you harm (in fact, not only did we not harm you, but we probably pay your salary in this last aê!)”, initially wrote the presenter. See:

Subtitle: Tiago Leifert used Instagram to position himself on the subject Photograph: playback/Instagram

Next, Leifert reinforced that Icarus’ opinion was based only on self-interest, as the metrics related to the BBB, which point out issues such as audience and relevance, show otherwise.

In addition, it also directed criticism at the moment in which the actor asked to respect his story.

“Respect our history, our teams and the entertainment we provide. If you really believe what you’ve written, you should be an adult and never take a job again from any company that promotes entertainment you think is bad,” he continued.

In the end, he also asked the actor to rethink his upcoming works. “How about? What’s your plan for 2022? Any soap operas? Maybe it’s time to rethink, not mix with products inferior to you”, he pointed out.