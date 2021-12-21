Tired of gossip, Camila Queiroz explains details of the fight with Globo

After a day full of speculation about his possible return to “Secret Truths”, Camila Queiroz spoke on social networks this Monday night (20). The actress explained in detail the fight with Globo and revealed how she feels at the moment.

It all started with Instagram Stories. Queiroz said she is thrilled and fulfilled with the end of the series and, for this reason, I would like to take the opportunity to clarify some points that have remained open since her break with the network was announced.

The first subject addressed by the actress involved the alleged “requirements” pointed out by Globo in a statement justifying her resignation. According to her, what happened were conversations so that she could work on building the character knowing if Angel would die or remain alive.

“I never wanted to define what would happen with the narrative. The only thing I wanted at the time was to know where my character was going to be for me, as an actress, to define the construction. I needed to know if I was building the character for its finalization or if you were prospecting the character for a next season,” she says, who admits to emailing Walcyr Carrasco.

According to Angel’s interpreter, the message sent to the author of “Secret Truths” makes it clear that she would not mind the character’s death as long as it was his decision alone. The actress also says that she wanted to know if she would stay in the series’ cast in the next season so she wouldn’t give up on other projects without being sure if she would have something guaranteed on the network.

“I suggested a guarantee for the work because dedicating myself to another season would mean, for me, giving up other projects. When you’re going to rent a house or a car, you have to give a guarantee”, exemplified Camila.

In the video, Kellber Toledo’s wife also thanks and praises businessman Ricardo Garcia, who after the bullshit is no longer welcome at Globo. She explains that her husband is a partner of the entrepreneur, but he is not responsible for her. Finally, the actress tells how she feels after this whirlwind.

“Everything that happened affected me a lot, but the paths I followed were based on my conviction, my values, my purpose in life. Being a woman, young, an artist, is not easy. Prejudice against women is the most historic that exists,” he lamented.