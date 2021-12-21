Tom Holland keeps promise and meets Spider-Man fan who saved his sister from dog attack; watch!

Promise fulfilled and dream come true! Last year, little Bridger Walker moved the world after saving his little sister from attack by a dog. The little boy, a big fan of Spider-Man, ended up getting 90 stitches in his face due to the spider’s bites. Now, more than a year later, his father has revealed details of a cute encounter with Tom Holland himself.

Days ago, with the premiere of “Spider-Man: No Return Home,” Robert Walker said that Tom took his words off the paper and took Bridger to meet him on the film’s shoot. “Remember when Tom Holland promised that Bridger could come to the filming of Spider-Man? He fulfilled”, wrote the boy’s father. “First, a big thank you to Tom, Harry Holland, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew at Marvel/Sony for this dream adventure come true”, completed.

Despite his fears, Robert said that the “magic” of superheroes was not broken by the visit. “Tom, Zendaya, Harry, Jacob Batalon, Tony Revolori and the entire cast/staff made our kids feel like stars. They don’t just act like friendly neighborhood heroes, that’s what they really are.”, he said. Walker revealed that he was moved not only by the look of his children, but also by the reaction of the stars themselves: “It was exciting to see him waving to the kids as if he was the one who should be excited and not the other way around”.

Continues after Advertising

Bridger’s father was all praise when talking about Tom and Zendaya’s warm welcome. “I will never forget all the grace and kindness they showed our children. Zendaya immediately approached my teenage daughter and told her how much he had loved her nails. I don’t know if she will ever know how much that simple act meant to me – seeing my little girl glow with self-confidence and joy.”, continued.

Harry Holland, Tom’s brother, was the one who guided the family during the visit… and also drew attention for all the affection shown. “His parents must be very proud. A hell of a gentleman and a genuinely good person. I can’t imagine there are more humble people and more graceful young people in Hollywood than the Holland boys.”, said Walker, who shared the photos and videos of that meeting.

Continues after Advertising

As for the film’s success, Robert opined that it’s nothing more than what they deserve for all the helpfulness and kindness they’ve had with their children. “While there are many reasons this movie is one of the best ones, I personally think it’s because the cast and crew are good, loving and passionate people. Individuals who have heard of a little boy’s injury who wanted to do the right thing. People who were willing to stop a very busy day of filming to make my little boy smile, and give him a chance to ‘swing in the web’ with his hero. Thanks to everyone who played a role in this special day of Bridger ‘relaxing’ with Spider-Man.”, concluded.

See the images below:

Continues after Advertising

In one of the videos of the day on set, you can see the moment when Tom Holland helped the little boy put on a Spider-Man mask, and taught him to pose like the bigot. “Your eyes have to be straight. Are you okay? Let’s take a picture”, said the star. Zendaya appeared in the background of the film, showing all his sympathy with the fans. “This should be your uniform”, she joked when the boy had already dressed. “Cool!”, commented the actress when she saw the click pose.

In the other video, Bridger “replaced” Zendaya in a scene where Spider-Man climbs his web around the set. Embracing his favorite hero, the boy had the opportunity to enjoy the flight… Can you imagine that dream?

This Monday (20), Bridger’s father wrote a message in Portuguese when he saw the story being echoed here in Brazil, through the “Só Notícia Boa” profile on Instagram, and thanked all the Brazilians for their support. “Thanks for sharing. We are so happy to see this. Marvel/Sony and Tom Holland deserve all the good publicity in the world. Our little Bridger was received with such love and charity. A big hug to all our dear Brazilian friends. The love Bridger received from you from the beginning was beyond compare. Hope you can bring him for a visit soon! Hugs”, said Walker.

remember the case

In July 2020, Bridger Walker, who was just 6 years old, went viral on the web after saving his younger sister from attack by a German Shepherd, and receiving 90 stitches in the face. He received cute messages from Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth and, at the same time, came the incredible invitation from his idol: Tom Holland, Spider-Man himself.

Bridger’s aunt Nicole shared a video showing that the boy had made a video call with Holland… but he was even speechless with admiration. In the chat, the actor praised him for his courage: “I heard your story and I mean you’re really brave, man! We are all very proud of you, and your sister is very lucky to have someone like you.”, commented.

Continues after Advertising

“I mean, you are one hell of a brave boy. What you did is not easy, friend. You should really be proud of yourself”, added the actor. Next, Tom wanted to know: “Who is your favorite Avenger? Is it Spider-Man?”. But Bridger thought, thought, and couldn’t answer – until his family gave it up. “That’s correct”said the little one’s mother. “Wow, so you have good taste”, joked the interpreter of the superhero.

Bridger’s father mentioned that he was even watching the Peter Parker movie at the same time. “Aw, now you’re an even more hero! Which do you prefer, the first or the second?”asked Holland. As soon as the boy said that he likes the second feature better, “Spider-Man: Far from Home”, the actor commented that they always seek to surpass themselves in the sequences of productions: “This is always our goal, to make the second better than the first”.

Continues after Advertising

But during this cute call, what Bridger didn’t expect is that he would be invited to get to know his favorite hero up close! “We’re going to record ‘Spider-Man 3’, and if you want to come on set, chat, get a close-up look at Spider-Man’s uniform, and hang out with us, you’re always welcome. You will always be my guest!”, said Holland, getting his fan all excited. A cute!

Watch the video here:

Bridger received series of messages from heroes

Bridger’s heroic demeanor caught the attention of his favorite big-screen vigilantes! Several cast actors from Marvel and DC Comics also sent cute messages to the child. One of the first was Chris Evans, our eternal Captain America. Dressed as the character, Walker listened attentively to the idol’s message. “This is a message for Bridger. Hi! This is Captain America, how are you, buddy? I read your story and saw what you did. I know you’ve heard this a lot these past few days, but let me say it again: Man, you’re a hero! What you did was so brave, so selfless. Your little sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother, your parents must be so proud of you!”, he began in the video, playing Steve Rogers.

Continues after Advertising

The actor then announced that he would send Bridger a gift. “I’ll find your address and send you an authentic Captain America shield, because you deserve it. Stay the man you are, we need people like you. Hold on. I know recovery can be difficult, but based on what I’ve seen, I don’t think there’s much that can stop you.” finished. Own! Just take a look:

Bridger, 6 years old, saved his little sister from an attacking dog. He knew he would get hurt, but he did it anyway. He’s a hero. So, we made this happen. One of the most fulfilling things, ever, huge thanks to Chris Evans. Spread love. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PKxeHcyPyk — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) July 16, 2020

Also in the reports, Aunt Nicole commented that one of Bridger’s own puppies was called Thor, in honor of the character. Of course the wonderful interpreter of the thunder god, Chris Hemsworth, did not fail to send a message to the fan, right?! “Hi all! Just wanted to say hello to a little boy named Bridger, he’s 6 years old and recently a dog attacked him and his little sister, but he was incredibly brave and did something that many wouldn’t do! He placed himself between the youngest and the dog, and let him attack him. He suffered serious injuries to the head and face, but even so, he took his sister’s hand and led her to a safe place.”, explained to followers on Instagram.

Continues after Advertising

“I just want to tell him he’s an inspiration! Your courage, Bridger, is unbelievable! We are so impressed with you, and we are thinking of you. I know you’re an ‘Avengers’ fan, and me and the whole team would love to have you on the team, man! We love you, we are sending you a lot of strength! Stay strong, and see you soon! You are my hero, Bridger”, declared.

Message from Chris Hemsworth to Bridger pic.twitter.com/ksLyCIfdHe — Only Media (@MediasSo) July 16, 2020

The folks at DC Comics also joined in on the campaign and sent Bridger lots of love. Zachary Levi, interpreter of the hero Shazam, made a post in honor of the little one. “This young man is a TRUE superhero. I’m praying for his recovery. Aunt Nicole, please tell Bridger he is an honorary member of the ‘Shazam’ family. I hope I can shake his hand someday”, commented.

Continues after Advertising

Anne Hathaway, who once lived the cat woman, was another one who spoke up! “I’m not an avenger, but I recognize a superhero when I see one. I just hope I have at least half your courage in my life, Bridger. I wish you an easy recovery, and lots of cool stones!”, she said, mentioning the boy’s love of gemology. Ah, she even managed to get Mark Rufallo to notice the little boy! “Hey Mark Rufallo, do you need a teammate?”, wrote, marking the actor.

Without delay, Ruffalo responded! “Dear Bridger, I just read about what happened to you and would like to say this: People who put the well-being of others before their own are the most heroic and caring people I know. I really respect and admire your courage and your heart. True courage isn’t dominating people or fighting them or going around looking like a tough guy. True courage is knowing what is the right thing to do, and doing it, even if it might hurt you in some way. You are more of a man than many, many I have ever met. With admiration, Mark Rufallo (Bruce Banner/Hulk)”, published. How sweet!