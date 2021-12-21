Tornadoes Destroy At Least 122 Corvettes At GM Factory

After tornadoes hit the town of Bowling Green, Kentucky, last week, General Motors revealed that 122 Chevrolet Corvette C8 units at its plant on site were affected by the storm and will have to be scrapped.

According to information from the Corvette Action Center, the models are not repairable. Thus, the brand will contact the affected resellers and customers stating that it will resend the orders. Production lines will reopen this week.

According to an owner on the Carscoops forum, the automaker got in touch saying the model was destroyed by the storm and will be redone.

“Attention everyone. My VIN was 10109 and the car was scheduled to be built last Monday, the 13th, according to the spreadsheet here. I just got a call from my dealership informing me that my car was actually built last Monday Thursday/Friday Unfortunately, it was damaged and has to be rebuilt. They said all the damaged cars will go back to the front of the line. If you have a VIN number close to mine, there’s a chance your car be rebuilt.”

However, apparently the number of destroyed models could increase, as there were Corvettes parked outside the most affected facilities. These models are still being verified.

GM intends to resume production at Bowling Green this Monday, December 20th. A “paced return” will increase the workforce through Thursday, December 23, when the plant is expected to return to 100% capacity.

