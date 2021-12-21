trailer reveals crossplay and duels

Konami has released a new trailer for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel and confirmed crossplay across all platforms. The video also features various duels, game mechanics, deck building and in-game shop.

In addition, the content emphasizes that the game will feature many tutorials for newcomers to the franchise. The publisher’s promise is to include detailed descriptions of each letter’s skill and systems, while also meeting the expectations of experts with advanced features.

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel displays a series of new cards. The title will feature a catalog of over 10,000 cards for on-call collectors, one of which — five, in fact — is the mighty Exodia, The Forbidden. Watch:

The game will be released later this summer — between December 21 and March 20, 2022 — for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch, PC and mobile. On next generation computers and consoles, it will support 4K resolution and special animations, with the promise of being a “differentiated experience”.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel will feature single-player mode

In a trailer released in October, Konami revealed that the game will include a single-player mode that will serve to introduce the mechanics of duels and for those who are not fans of multiplayer. Also, shared a full game running on PC. Look here!