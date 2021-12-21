Treasury Direct: government bond returns reverse high and fall with Focus and omicron; fixed rate returns to pay below 11%

(Getty Images)

The market for public bonds traded on the Tesouro Direto operates with a drop in rates this Monday afternoon (20), reversing the high seen in the early morning. On the local agenda, the highlight is the downward revision – for the tenth consecutive week – in the projections for the growth of economic activity this year, according to the Focus Report, by the Central Bank, released today.

Now, economists consulted by the monetary authority expect an expansion of 4.58% for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year, compared to 4.65% in the previous survey. For 2022, expectations were maintained at growth of 0.50% of GDP.

This week, Focus brought slight revisions to the estimates for inflation in 2021 and 2022. On the other hand, there were no changes in the projections for the Selic in 2022 and 2023.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

On the local political scene, investors are following the postponement of the 2022 Budget vote by the Mixed Budget Committee (CMO) until tomorrow (21). On the external radar, concerns are growing about the omicron and the impact it can generate on economies.

Within the Treasury Direct, the interest offered by the Prefixed Treasury 2024 dropped from 11%, in the early morning, to 10.79%, at 3:20 pm. The previous Friday, the return offered was 10.98%.

At the same time, the remuneration of the paper maturing in 2031 and semiannual interest was 10.62%, below the 10.86% per annum seen at the beginning of the day and the 10.77% registered on Friday afternoon ( 17).

Among inflation-linked securities, the real Treasury IPCA remuneration maturing in 2035 and 2045 dropped from 5.18% per year, in the previous session, to 5.16%, at 3:20 pm today.

Check the prices and rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto that were offered this Monday afternoon (20):

Focus report

On the economic agenda, the highlight is the Focus Report released today. For 2021, the median of economists’ projections point to an increase of 10.04% in the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), a slight decrease compared to the 10.05% previously estimated.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

For next year, the projection is for an increase of 5.03% in inflation, a slight increase in comparison with the 5.02% projected in the last survey.

On the other hand, there was a drop in the estimates for the advance of inflation in 2023 and 2024, which are now 3.40% and 3.00%, respectively, against 3.46% and 3.09%.

Faced with strong inflationary pressure, with official inflation reaching 10.74% in the last 12 months ending in November, the financial market estimates a Selic rate above the levels registered in recent years. According to Focus, the basic interest rate should end 2022 at 11.50% and 2023 at 8.00% per year – without changes compared to last week.

In 2021, the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) raised interest rates to 9.25%, the highest level since 2017.

Budget and readjustment

On the political agenda, the Joint Budget Committee (CMO) of the Congress postponed until tomorrow (21) the vote on the 2022 Budget. Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ), deputy and rapporteur of the project, today presented its final text, but parliamentarians discuss withdraw funds from the electoral fund and direct these resources to the area of ​​education.

In the document presented by the congressman, R$ 5.1 billion are foreseen for the electoral fund for next year. Last week, Congress overturned President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) veto on the increase of the so-called “fundão”.

This Monday, Leal also informed that he had rejected a request made by the government that provided for the inclusion of the salary adjustment to security categories in the 2022 Budget. In a closed meeting, the rapporteur said that he even received a call from President Jair Bolsonaro (PL ) asking for the inclusion of the adjustment to the budget piece.

International scene

Meanwhile, in Europe, European stocks are retreating sharply because of new locks to contain the rapid spread of omicrons. Caution prevails in business. The rise in cases has led to the Netherlands returning with blockades, while Sajid Javid, the UK health secretary, refused to rule out stronger measures before Christmas.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

In China, banks announced a cut in their benchmark interest rate on one-year loans from 3.85% to 3.8% – the first move since April 2020. Most traders and economists in a Reuters poll had expected cuts in the benchmark interest rate. Requests for easing have grown amid a housing crackdown that is weighing on economic expansion.

In the United States, the day before, Senator Joe Manchin said he could not support President Joe Biden’s $2.2 trillion spending package on education, health and climate change, called the “Build Back Better Act.” “This is a ‘no’ to this legislation,” Manchin said in Fox News yesterday (19).

The setback for President Joe Biden’s economic agenda and concerns over new restrictions imposed by omicron are on the market’s radar and are raising fears among investors.

“Overall, the news not only hampers the legislative landscape for Biden, but also implies an additional complication for an already complex electoral landscape for Democrats in the November parliamentary elections, as the bill was considered the party’s biggest electoral stake” , evaluates the XP Investimentos analysis team.

Want to get out of savings? In a free course, XP’s fixed income specialist shows how to receive up to 200% above traditional savings, without giving up simplicity and security!

Related