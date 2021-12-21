Trenitalia opens high-speed train between Milan and Paris

Trenitalia, the Italian state-owned railway group, inaugurated on Saturday (18) a new high-speed train line — up to 300 km/h — that links the city of Milan to Paris, in France.

The route starts at 29 euros (about R$187) and lasts about seven hours, passing through Turin, still in Italy, through the French Alps and Lyon.

Two Frecciarossa 1000 trains run there and back between Milan Central Station and Gare de Lyon in Paris. See departure times:

From Milan, at 6:25 am tomorrow, arrives in Paris at 1:22 pm

From Milan, at 15:53, arrives in Paris at 22:25

From Paris at 7:26 am, arrive in Milan at 2:07 pm

From Paris, at 3:18 pm, arrives in Milan at 10:07 pm

Three other trains also make the round trip also between Paris and Lyon, both in France.

The service is available in four “classes” inside the carriages: executive, more expensive and with amenities; business, of intermediate standard; standard, their economy class, with leaner prices; in addition to the “meeting room”, a car for meetings in which you can work and the dining car.

Food services, by the way, are partially suspended at the moment due to protocols to combat covid-19. The beverage service is still active and, in some cases, the food service, but only at the customer’s seat. It is necessary to check the conditions at the time of purchase, according to the type of service/class hired.

All of them will be divided into “Silenzio” and “Allegro” areas, for different types of travellers: for those looking for tranquility to travel without noise in the first case, and the second dedicated to those who travel with friends or family and want to chat.

Ticket purchases can be made in advance on the website or at the ticket offices of the stations. The trains also offer “fast” Wi-Fi, Trenitalia promises, and free, as well as an entertainment portal where you can read magazines, books, watch movies, enjoy games, listen to music and so on.