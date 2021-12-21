TRF of the 2nd region suspends decision that would remove Larissa Rodrigues Peixoto

The TRF (Federal Regional Court) of the 2nd region determined the suspension of the previous decision that removed the president of the National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute (Iphan), Larissa Rodrigues Peixoto, from the position. The removal had been given by the Court of the 28th Federal Court of the Judiciary Section of Rio de

January, in the records of Popular Action No. 5028551-32.2020.4.02.5101.

“To support the request for suspension of the injunction, the applicants initially claim that, in practical terms, the contested decision suspended an act of the Executive Branch and removed the current President of Iphan from her duties, leaving the institute without its maximum representative , causing undeniable damage to administrative activities and public policies under the authority of the autarchy”, declared the TRF this Monday (20)

“This decision, therefore, has the potential to cause serious legal damage to the administrative order, insofar as it invades the merits of the administrative act, without guaranteeing the right to the adversary system”, the Court also stated.

Last Saturday (18), the Federal Court of Rio de Janeiro responded to a request from the Federal Public Ministry (MPF/RJ) and the former Minister of Culture Marcelo Calero and removed Larissa.

The request came after President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) spoke at an event, on Wednesday (15), where the head of the Executive said that he had fired Iphan’s professionals to “not give a headache” after a stoppage in works from commercial stores of businessman Luciano Hang, when an archaeological artifact was found in the excavations.

“In light of the foregoing, in light of the new fact presented by the MPF, I DEFEND THE REQUEST FOR URGENT RELIEF to determine the suspension of the Act of Appointment of Larissa Rodrigues Peixoto Dutra and the removal from her duties, until the final judgment on the merits of this action”, wrote the substitute judge Mariana Tomaz da Cunha, of the 28th Federal Court of Rio de Janeiro.

The MPF’s request was made in an action presented in 2020 by the former Minister of Culture, Marcelo Calero. He left Michel Temer’s government after denouncing that former minister Geddel Vieira Lima had put pressure on him so that Iphan, subordinate to his portfolio, would release a project in Salvador.

Iphan is a federal autarchy linked to the Ministry of Tourism responsible for the preservation of the Brazilian Cultural Heritage.

*With information from Daniel Adjuto, from CNN