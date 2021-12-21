Trump booed by supporters when he says he was vaccinated against COVID-19 – International

Trump disapproved of the demonstrations (photo: SAUL LOEB / AFP) Former US President Donald Trump was booed by supporters when he said he took the third dose of the covid-19 vaccine. The situation occurred last Sunday (12/19), during an event in Dallas, Texas.

The Republican was giving an interview to presenter Bill O’Reilly, who commented on President Joe Biden having taken the third dose of the vaccine. He questioned whether Trump had also reinforced the immunization and the former president confirmed it, which made supporters start booing and signs of disapproval.

Trump disapproved of the demonstrations. “No, no, no. It’s just a small group there,” he said of the critics. Watch the video:

When he was President of the United States, Donald Trump took a stand against vaccination several times. However, in recent months, he even commented that it was necessary to be vaccinated, which did not please some supporters.

In August of this year, during a rally in the state of Alabama, Trump had already been booed after advocating vaccination. “I totally believe in your freedom. You must do what you have to do. But I recommend: get the vaccine! I took it and good. Get the vaccine,” he said. Upon being booed, Trump reinforced that the choice to get vaccinated was individual.