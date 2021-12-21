Trump is booed after revealing that he received a booster dose against Covid-19

Former US President Donald Trump was booed by an audience in Dallas, Texas, on Sunday (19) when he said he had received the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to the video. event, closed to the press, shared on social media.

Trump’s comments — who, despite defending his government’s efforts to develop Covid-19 vaccines, rarely speaks of his own vaccination and largely refused to encourage others to take it — were made during a sabbatical. his tour with former Fox News presenter Bill O’Reilly.

According to the video tweeted by O’Reilly’s, the former Fox News presenter says, “Both the president and I are vaccinated” and then asks Trump, “Did you get the booster?”

“Yes,” Trump says to a handful of boos in the audience. “No, no, no, no, no,” says Trump in the video, apparently trying to calm the booing. “Okay, it’s a very small group over there.”

THE CNN contacted a spokesman for Trump for more details on the former president’s decision to get the booster shot.

In a longer video later tweeted by O’Reilly’s website, Trump warns supporters that they are “playing the right game” when they dispense vaccines and don’t take credit for them.

“Look, we did something that was historic, we saved tens of millions of lives around the world. Us together, all of us, not me,” says Trump in the video, which comes just before Trump gets the boos.

He goes on to say that Covid-19 would “haunt the country far beyond what it does now” if vaccines had not been developed. “Take credit for this. It’s great. What we’ve done is historic. Don’t let them take it away. Don’t take it from ourselves,” says Trump.

“You’re doing what they want when you’re like, ‘ah, the vaccine.’ If you don’t want to accept it, you shouldn’t be forced to accept it. No obligations. But take credit, because we saved tens of millions of lives. Don’t let them take it away from you. ”

Unvaccinated people face a 10 times greater risk of testing positive and 20 times greater risk of dying from Covid-19 than fully vaccinated people who also received a booster dose, according to data recently published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. United States.

Unvaccinated people face a five times greater risk of testing positive for Covid-19 and a 14 times greater risk of dying from Covid-19 than fully vaccinated people, according to CDC data.

Trump, who contracted Covid-19 as president, received his first shot out of sight of the press before leaving office. THE CNN it reported months later that its vaccination was not recorded by official photographers, according to a source.

Trump said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, published in September, that he was unlikely to get the booster, saying he felt “good about that point of view” and “probably not” would get the booster.

“I’ll see about that later,” he added. “I’m not against it, but it’s probably not for me.”

This is not the first time Trump has been booed about when talking about vaccines. “I totally believe in your freedom. I believe. You gotta do what you gotta do. But I recommend, take the vaccines. I made it. It is good. Get the shots,” Trump said at an event in Alabama in August.

Some people in the audience responded to the statement with boos. “Not alright. All right,” Trump said, apparently acknowledging the boos. “You are free, but by chance I got the vaccine. If it doesn’t work, you’ll be the first to know, okay?”

