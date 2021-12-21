Trump Sues NY Attorney General to Halt Investigation – News

The former president of the United States Donald Trump sued, this Monday (20), the attorney general of the State of New York Letitia James, in an attempt to interrupt the investigation led by her into suspected fraud in Trump’s companies.

The former president filed the lawsuit in federal court in Syracuse, New York, after information that James’ office would seek to question Trump about his company, the Trump Organization, and the allegations of manipulating real estate valuations.

Trump and his company, which is also investigated in the case, claim that James violated his rights under the US Constitution and pursued a politically motivated investigation.

“In bringing this lawsuit, we intend not only to hold her accountable for flagrant constitutional violations, but also to thwart her bitter crusade to punish her political opponents,” Trump’s attorney, Alina Habba, said in a statement.

James countered, also in a note: “Our investigation will remain unaffected as no one is above the law, not even someone with the surname Trump.”

The inquiry is related to a more than three-year investigation filed by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance into the Trump Organization’s business practices. James became involved in the case in May.

The action includes a focus on whether the Trump Organization would have inflated the real value of some real estate assets to obtain loans and tax breaks.

