TV critics elect best soap operas of all time; ‘Vale Tudo’ is unanimous | TV and Series

On the 70th anniversary of the Brazilian telenovela, the g1 asked five TV critics which are the three best soap operas of all time (Answers don’t follow a hierarchical order).

The only unanimity was “Vale Tudo”, a plot by Gilberto Braga, Aguinaldo Silva and Leonor Bassères, shown between 1988 and 1989.

Globo airs the special “70 Anos Esta Noite” this Tuesday night (21), the day of the premiere of “Sua Vida me Pertence”, written by Walter Forster, on TV Tupi, in 1951.

Fernanda Montenegro, Lima Duarte, Renata Sorrah, Tony Ramos and Patrícia Pillar are among the actors who will participate in the program.

After all, how can we forget the soap opera that generated the classic “Who killed Odete Roitman”?

“The wonderful text and the appropriate interpretations were the main reasons. Odete Roitman (Beatriz Segall), Maria de Fátima (Gloria Pires) and Heleninha (Renata Sorrah) were some of the characters still alive in the public’s memory”, justifies Patrícia Kogut, television columnist for the newspaper “O Globo” and CBN.

For Cristina Padiglione, from “Folha de S.Paulo”, and Nilson Xavier, from the Teledramaturgia website, the telenovela is among the top three for the timelessness of the plot.

“As an entertainment product, it doesn’t even age in terms of aesthetics. The plot, created from the question proposed by Gilberto Braga (“Is it worth being honest in Brazil?”) also doesn’t age, unfortunately, but the case is that it finds engagement and interest of the public whenever it is revisited and for any generations”, explains Padiglione.

Maurício Stycer, from UOL, cites elements that confirm the power of the telenovela: “Unforgettable characters, memorable dramas, a historical ‘who killed’, a lot of mockery and irony about what the Brazilian elite represents”.

Fefito, from BuzzFeed Brasil, says that the soap opera “captured the Brazilian soul like few times before on TV”.

“Roque Santeiro”, “Avenida Brasil”, “O Bem-Amado”, “O Casarão” and “Beto Rockfeller” were also cited among the most important by critics. Remember stories and see justifications below.

The telenovela premiered in June 1985 with Lima Duarte as Sinhozinho Malta, Regina Duarte as Widow Porcina and José Wilker as Roque Santeiro.

A first version of the novel, adapted from the theatrical text ‘O Berço do Herói’, written by Dias Gomes in 1963, was censored by the military dictatorship ten years earlier. When “Roque Santeiro” finally premiered, it was a stunning success.

Nilson Xavier highlights that the soap opera, like the other two he voted for, has all the ingredients of a great plot.

“Great texts, direction, cast and production, well-conducted plots, captivating stories that captivated the audience from the first to the last chapter, full of charismatic characters with whom Brazilians could identify, root, love and hate,” says Xavier.

For Padiglione, Aguinaldo Silva, co-author of the novel, knew how to lead Gomes’ characters “with praise” throughout the chapters.

“Dias Gomes creates in the microcosm of Asa Branca, a small and fictional town in the interior, all types and intrigues that dazzle and deceive Brazilians since the beginning, with oppressors and the oppressed”.

“‘Roque Santeiro’ was the result of a happy combination of inspired text, talented cast and good direction. Before a telenovela opens, there is no way to predict that the chemistry will work so well.. Only in the air. This happened to Roque Santeiro, who is remembered until today for all these reasons”, says Kogut.

The only telenovela of the 21st century that made the list of critics, “Avenida Brasil” literally made the country stop at the last chapter.

João Emanuel Carneiro’s text is still fresh in Brazilians’ memories with the meanness of Carminha (Adriana Esteves) with her stepdaughter Rita, who later becomes Nina (Mel Maia as a child and Débora Falabella as an adult).

Tufão (Murilo Benício), Jorginho (Cauã Reymond), Leleco (Marcos Caruso), Tessália (Débora Nascimento) are also iconic characters in the 2012 soap opera.

For Kogut and Padiglione, the social context of the time was one of the important elements for the success of the plot.

“It was an example of absolute harmony with the moment the country was living, the rise of the C class. The characters from the suburbs were the protagonists, with their aesthetics and behavior. This was shown without caricature”, explains the newspaper critic ” The globe”.

“The audacity of playing a girl without the passivity of the good little heroines is a strong reference for the girls who would follow. Adriana Esteves’ show is a fundamental weight for the potential of the telenovela with the audience. there is the deconstruction of the advantages of the always sweet south zone of Rio de Janeiro (in soap operas, in general) in favor of the value of the suburb, reflecting a very latent reality for Brazil at the time“, adds Padiglione, of the “Leaf”.

“O Bem Amado” had actor Paulo Gracindo as the corrupt and demagogue Odorico Paraguaçu in the 1973 plot by Dias Gomes.

The telenovela was mentioned by Nilson Xavier for the fact that it remains current even decades after being shown.

“Despite the technological and narrative discrepancies of its time with the present, it manages to remain current and dialogue with the Brazil of today”, explains the critic and author of the “Almanaque da Telenovela Brasileira”.

“We recognize and identify in the plots and characters of ‘O Bem-Amado’, what we see in our society as always. Rare soap operas achieve this feat“.

The 1976 soap opera by Lauro César Muniz also had to be modified by the military dictatorship’s censorship. Renata Sorrah was Lina, a character who cheated on her husband, a forbidden topic in soap operas at the time.

Actors Paulo Gracindo, Yara Cortes, Gracindo Jr., Dennis Carvalho and Paulo José were also in the cast.

Maurício Stycer, from Uol, remembers being “impressed” with two soap operas by Muniz in the 70s when justifying the choice of “O Casarão”.

“First, ‘Escalada’ (1975) and then this one. In both, several daring and surprises. Political background, temporal comings and goings, emotion, great actors, seductive stories”, he says.

“These are soap operas that consolidated, for me, the idea that this format has possibilities far beyond what it appears to be”.

Actor Luis Gustavo played the rogue Beto Rockfeller in the soap opera of the same name on TV Tupi, in 1968, which is considered a landmark in Brazilian television drama.

For this reason Maurício Stycer voted for “Bete Rockefeller”, even without having seen the plot. Débora Duarte, Bete Mendes, Irene Ravache, Marília Pêra and Walter Forster were in the cast.

“Even without having watched it, it is consensually considered the telenovela that ‘brazilianized’ the melodrama”.

“Although there have been previous attempts, it is the story of Bráulio Pedroso, directed by Lima Duarte and Walter Avancini, that confirms the path taken until today: contemporary plots, colloquial language, natural interpretation”.

