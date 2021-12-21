‘Um Lugar ao Sol’: Renato reappears in a fight with Christian

Cauã Reymond as Renato in a scene from ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ (Photo: Reproduction)

In the next chapters of novel “a place in the sun“, Christian (Cauã Reymond) and Renato (Cauã Reymond) will appear again side by side. It won’t be in a flashback scene, but it will happen in a dream of Lara (Andreia Horta)

Everything will happen after the cook returns to live with Christian thinking he is Renato. The contact with her ex-fiancé’s supposed brother will make Lara a little upset. One night, she will be asleep when awakened by pebbles being thrown at her window.

Lara will get up and peek through the curtain, startled by what she’s about to see: Renato and Christian, side by side, looking at her. The difference between the two will be mainly marked by the clothes, Renato’s will be sophisticated and Christian’s, simple, like the ones he used to wear. Renato, then, will step forward:

– I needed to see you. I know I shouldn’t, couldn’t, can’t. But I don’t think about anything anymore… I think I fell in love with you.

READ MORE:

Barbara loses her mind and attacks the child

Barbara is embarrassed and canceled on the internet

Ravi is arrested. know the reason

Christian despises Barbara

Ravi reveals the whole truth about Christian

When the rich twin is about to kiss Lara, he will be pulled violently by Christian, who will complete the attack with a punch.

– Christian! For God’s sake, what is this? – Lara will ask.

Bleeding, Renato will get up furious and go after his brother. The two will struggle for a while, much to Lara’s despair:

– Renato, don’t do that! People, please stop!

The two will keep fighting until Renato finds an iron bar and will get ready to hit Christian. The girl, in tears, will beg him to stop.

– For the love of God! No!

At this point, Lara will wake up next to Mateus (Danton Mello) and realize that it was all just a dream.

FOLLOW THE COLUMN ON THE NETWORKS

On twitter: @Patricia Kogut

On Instagram: @columnpatriciakogut

On Facebook: PatriciaKogutOGlobo

See the week’s summary of “A Place in the Sun”: