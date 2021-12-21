understand employers’ obligations and workers’ rights

Most companies usually grant collective vacations to employees at the end of the year. Generally, this break from activities occurs between the Christmas and New Year festivities, which is when the demands drop and part of the people take advantage of the period to rest, travel and socialize with family members.

However, collective vacations have specific rules for both employers and workers. Check which ones they are.

Collective vacations for employees

Article 139 of the CLT says that collective vacations can be granted to all employees of the company or to certain establishments or sectors.

“Companies are not obliged to grant collective vacations for all employees, but for only certain sectors. For example, the employer can grant collective vacations only to the production sector and keep the others operating normally. However, it is important to highlight that, in this In this case, all employees in the production sector must go on vacation, otherwise they will be invalid”, explains Mayara Galhardo, a specialist in labor law at Baraldi Mélega Advogados.

According to her, with the labor reform, collective vacations can be taken in two annual periods, as long as none of them is less than 10 calendar days.

In addition, counting is done continuously, taking into account holidays and weekends. For example, during vacations granted at the end of the year, Christmas and New Year’s days are counted as normal, and they cannot be deducted for the benefit of the employee, unless there is a provision in a collective agreement, according to Mayara.

Employers normally grant collective vacations to employees during the holiday season, Easter and periods of low productivity. However, the lawyer Ruslan Stuchi, a partner at Stuchi Advogados, observes that the company has the prerogative of determining the start and end date, observing specific periods throughout the year that interfere in the production volume and in the shortage of labor.

“There is no specific date for determining collective vacations, but it is important to have a minimum time, which is ten calendar days. And all employees must comply with the employer’s determination and enjoy the period set aside for collective vacation”, he advises.

The labor consultant at Confirp, Consultoria Contábil, Daniel Raimundo dos Santos, warns that, although the labor reform has not changed article 139 of the CLT, which deals directly with the issue, there was a significant change in article 134, which prohibits the start of vacations in the two-day period preceding holidays or paid weekly rest days.

Santos claims that there are collective agreements that allow vacations to be granted on the eve of holidays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, superseding what the legislation prescribes. Therefore, the recommendation is that the company consult the collective agreement for the category of its employees before setting the date for the collective vacation.

In case there is nothing foreseen in the collective agreement, the lawyer’s suggestion is that the vacation start not be in the two days before the holidays of 12/25 and 01/01, that is, neither on the 23rd nor on the 30th from December. This care must be taken to follow the rule provided for in the legislation of granting vacations with a minimum start of 3 days in advance of a holiday or paid weekly rest.

“If the employer does not fully comply with the rules, he may suffer administrative and judicial sanctions, as employees can individually request recognition of the invalidity of collective vacations in the Labor Court, causing the payment of vacations in double plus the constitutional third”, he says Mayara Galhardo.

Communication to the Government

According to labor lawyer Bianca Canzi, from the Aith, Badari e Luchin Advogados law firm, companies must communicate collective vacations to the Special Labor Department of the Ministry of Economy, at least 15 days in advance, the start and end dates of the holidays. holidays, specifying, if applicable, the establishments and sectors covered.

“The company must inform the union representing the category about the communication made to the secretariat and arrange for the posting of a notice with information about the vacation period at the workplace”, he points out.

Calculation of collective vacations

Stuchi informs you that the calculation of collective vacations is similar to that of individual vacations. The worker must receive the salary plus one third, as determined in art. 7, item XVII of the Federal Constitution, which must be paid up to two days before the start of the vacation.

If the vacation period is less than 30 days, the remuneration must be proportional to the vacation period. For example, if the employee has 15 days of collective vacation, he will receive 1/3 of the salary for the 15 days, and the rest will be paid when he takes the remaining days of vacation, he explains.

If the employee does not have a formal contract for one year, according to Bianca Canzi, the payment for the collective rest period will be proportional to the length of service to which he is entitled. And the rest will be computed as paid leave.

She also highlights that, during collective vacations, the employee is also entitled to an average of additional hours, such as overtime, night hours, hazardous work, unhealthy conditions, commissions, however, these additional payments are interpreted as a unit, according to the employment contract of each employee.

See the main points in relation to collective vacations, according to Confirp Consultoria Contábil:

This period is determined by the employer to adjust its production, however, it is prohibited to extrapolate the limitation of 11 months subsequent to obtaining the employee’s vacation entitlement;

There is the option of granting collective vacations for only certain sectors of the company, but it can also be for all workers;

There is the possibility of splitting the vacation;

The employer must, at least 15 days prior to the collective vacation period, notify the Regional Labor Superintendence of its decision with data referring to the beginning and end of vacation, indicating the sectors or establishments affected;

The employer must send a copy of the communication to the unions of the categories that will be covered by the vacation;

Workers must also be notified, but in advance of 30 days, posting notices at the workplace;

All data about vacations must be noted in the Professional Card and in the eSocial, book or employee registration form;

The payment of collective vacations has the same format as regular vacations. In case the employee has not completed a year of work, the payment will be proportional to the vacation period to which he is entitled and the remainder will be given as paid leave;

Employees under the age of 18 or over the age of 50 must take the vacation period only once. So, if collective vacations are shorter than they are entitled to, the period should be extended. If the period by right is shorter, the excess of collective vacations should be considered as paid leave.

In the case of a student under 18 years of age, the collective vacation period must coincide with the school vacation period. Otherwise, the period of collective vacations shall be considered as paid leave, and statutory vacations will be granted along with school vacations;

Employees who have not completed the period of entitlement to collective vacation are on paid leave and must return to work on the same date as the other employees.