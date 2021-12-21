Understand what stroke is, the cause of Arnaldo Jabor’s hospitalization; know how to identify the signs of a stroke | Health

Also called a stroke, stroke is the condition that kills, disables and causes hospitalizations worldwide.

According to data from the World Stroke Organization, one in six individuals in the world will have a stroke in their lifetime. In Brazil, every five minutes one dies after having a stroke, according to the Ministry of Health.

In this article, understand in 5 points:

What is stroke (cerebrovascular accident)? What are the consequences of a stroke? What are the symptoms of a stroke? What are the risk factors that favor the onset of stroke? How is the treatment?

Understand the two types of stroke

A cerebrovascular accident (CVA) happens when vessels that supply blood to the brain clog or rupture, causing paralysis of the cerebral area that was left without blood circulation.

The medical literature divides stroke into two different types: ischemic and hemorrhagic.

THE ischemic stroke occurs when a clot blocks blood flow to the brain. This obstruction can be due to a thrombus (thrombosis) or an embolus (embolism).

In cases of hemorrhagic stroke a cerebral vessel ruptures, causing hemorrhage.

2. What are the consequences of a stroke?

The consequences of stroke depend on the speed of diagnosis and treatment, as well as the affected area.

The condition can paralyze one side of the body, impair speech, or affect vision. These effects will be temporary or permanent depending on the recovery, that is, the faster the ischemia is eliminated, the greater the chance of not having a sequel.

Currently, stroke is one of the leading causes of death, disability and hospital admissions worldwide. Therefore, it is necessary to be aware of the symptoms. The quicker the diagnosis and treatment of stroke, the greater the chances of complete recovery.

3. What are the symptoms of a stroke?

Stroke generates sudden warning signs, that is, that appear all of a sudden. Therefore, you must always be on the lookout.

The warning signs are:

Sudden loss of strength and/or sudden numbness of an arm and/or leg and/or face, especially in half of the body Difficulty speaking or understanding speech Dizziness (rotating associated with lack of balance, lack of coordination) Sudden visual changes in one eye, both eyes, or half of each eye Sudden and intense headache, different from usual

If you suspect that a person is having a stroke, doctors recommend having the SAMU test:

s smile (ask the person to smile. Make sure one side of the face doesn’t move)

smile (ask the person to smile. Make sure one side of the face doesn’t move) THE arm (see if the person can raise both arms as if to hug or if one limb does not move)

arm (see if the person can raise both arms as if to hug or if one limb does not move) M music (see if the person repeats a bit of a song or if you slur the words)

music (see if the person repeats a bit of a song or if you slur the words) U gent (call 192, emergency department)

4. What are the risk factors that favor the onset of stroke?

People with high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, smokers or a sedentary lifestyle are more likely to have a stroke.

In addition, heart disease such as heart attack, atrial fibrillation, valve disease, Chagas heart disease, also increase the risk of stroke.

Treatment is with drugs that dissolve the clot or reduce the obstruction. However, medications must be taken, mainly, in the first three hours after the onset of the problem.