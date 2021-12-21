Unimed Sergipe participates in another year of the project Papai Noel dos Correios

Tradition and solidarity. Another year, Unimed Sergipe supports the “Santa Claus dos Correios” project with the adoption of letters by its employees. This year, 140 letters from children were selected by Time Unimed, contributing to a happier Christmas.

Unimed Sergipe’s support for the solidarity chain promoted by the Correio has reached its eleventh year. In 11 years of partnership, with the support of Team Unimed, between employees and cooperative members, hundreds of dreams have already been realized on one of the most symbolic dates of the year.

Last Friday, the 17th, the Health Operator’s Sustainability Advisory delivered the gifts donated by employees for the project. On that occasion, Unimed Sergipe received a certificate as a way of acknowledging the Cooperative’s participation in the project.

“Unimed Sergipe has been part of this campaign for over 10 years. This year, exceptionally, the letters were sent to the sustainability ambassadors of each Unimed Sergipe unit, in order to engage and encourage more employees to adopt a letter, explains physician Rômulo Oliveira, sustainability advisor.

“Since last year we have been going through difficult times due to the pandemic, where the cost of living has increased. However, together, there was a surprising union of our employees, adopting 98% of the letters. Yea! We will have more smiles this Christmas, thanks to the generosity of each employee. Attitudes like that only do us good. Thank you very much”, thanks Nínive de Paula, social worker at Unimed Sergipe.



