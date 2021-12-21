UOL closes agreement for the acquisition of Ingresso.com – 12/21/2021

THE UOL, the largest Brazilian company in digital content, technology and services, signed an agreement with the North American company Fandango Media, for the acquisition of 100% of the capital of Ingresso.com.

Ingresso.com, with over 20 years in the market, operates in the online ticket sales sector, offering services that make life easier for consumers.

According to Paulo Samia, CEO of UOL Content and Services, “the acquisition of Ingresso.com enriches the portfolio of products and services of the UOL, reinforcing our mission to bring information, entertainment, and facilitate the daily lives of every Brazilian”.

The executive adds: “With Ingresso.com, we are going to reinforce our performance in the entertainment sector, offering a complete content consumption experience, together with the online sale of tickets, a segment in which we did not previously participate.”

“We are very happy with the possibility of being part of UOL, a reference on the Brazilian internet, and with the various possibilities that open up due to the many synergies that exist between the two companies” says Mauro Gonzalez, CEO of Ingresso.com.

The conclusion of the deal is subject to approval by the Brazilian competition authorities.

