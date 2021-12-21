UOL closes an agreement to buy Ingresso.com – 12/20/2021 – Market

UOL announced this Monday (20) that it is going to buy Ingresso.com, a company specialized in online ticket sales and box office automation.

An agreement to acquire 100% of the company’s capital was signed with the North American company Fandango Media, which also owns the brands Flixster, Rotten Tomatoes and the Tomatometer cinema ranking.

The conclusion of the deal is subject to approval by the Brazilian competition authorities.

“With Ingresso.com, we are going to reinforce our performance in the entertainment sector, offering a complete content consumption experience, together with online ticket sales, a segment in which we previously did not participate”, said Paulo Samia, Director- executive of UOL Content and Services, in a note.

According to him, the acquisition of the company, which has been operating in the market for over 20 years, enriches UOL’s portfolio of products and services, and reinforces the mission of providing information, entertainment and facilitating the daily lives of consumers.

Mauro Gonzalez, executive director of Ingresso.com, said that the union of companies opens up new paths. “We are very happy with the possibility of being part of UOL”, he said in a note.