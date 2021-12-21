US has first record of death from Ômicron variant – International

WASHINGTON – The American State of Texas announced late on Monday, 20, the registration of the first death US United States attributed to Ômicron variant of coronavirus, according to the American network ABC News. Shortly before, local health authorities had informed that the variant is already responsible for 73% of cases just three weeks after it was discovered in the country.

According to Texas health officials, the covid-19 victim was a Harris County male in his 50s who had not been vaccinated. The Houston hospital system in that state has reported that Ômicron is responsible for 82% of new symptomatic covid-19 cases being treated, a dramatic increase from Friday when that number was 45% .

Discovered in southern Africa last month, Ômicron was responsible for 73% of new coronavirus cases in the United States between December 12 and 18, according to projections by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which forecasts show the highly contagious nature of the new strain.

The variant, which has spread to numerous nations, is proliferating in many areas of the US. Extremely transmissible, Ômicron surpassed the Delta variant in a few weeks and represents 96.3% of new cases in three northwestern states of the country (Oregon, Washington and Idaho), according to the CDC.

The news comes on the eve of a covid-19 speech by US President Joe Biden scheduled for Tuesday. White House press secretary Jen Psaki has already said he does not plan to “lock the country” in response to this increase.

“It’s a speech to outline and be direct and clear with the American people about the benefits of being vaccinated, the steps we’re going to take to increase access and increase testing,” she said.

The top US advisor for the pandemic, Anthony Fauci, warned on Sunday of the arrival of a bleak winter (in the Northern Hemisphere) as the new variant of the coronavirus spurs a new wave of infections around the world. “With Ômicron, it will be difficult weeks or months as winter progresses,” said Fauci.

Despite indications that Ômicron is no more severe than the Delta variant, initial data suggest that it may be more infectious and possibly more resistant to vaccines.

Since it was first reported in South Africa in November, Ômicron has been identified in dozens of countries, dashing hopes that the worst of the pandemic is over.

In the US, hospitals are filling up, testing centers are piling up long lines, and sporting and cultural events are being cancelled. Keeping the virus under control has proven difficult in a country where vaccination and mask use have become contentious political issues and federal orders end in protracted legal battles./REUTERS, AP and WP