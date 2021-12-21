US registers 1st death in the country caused by the Ômicron variant – News

The United States registers the first death in the country caused by the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus. The victim is a male in his 50s, resident of Harris County, Texas, unvaccinated and previously infected with the virus.

The news was announced by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo late on Monday (20). On the same day, the Centers for Disease Control confirmed that Ômicron is now the dominant strain in the United States. The variant accounts for 73% of new Covid cases.

“[A vítima é] a man in his 50s and lives in Harris County District 2. I know to county folks this feels like a whipping… It’s so frustrating. I feel that too,” said Hidalgo, according to the Daily Mail portal.

I understand the impulse to just ignore the latest news and get fed up with it all, but as we expected, the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus has arrived in full force.”

Hidalgo also said that evidence shows that people who are vaccinated are less likely to be hospitalized.

Ômicron variant

The end of the year in the United States is being marked by increase in Covid cases. The country is the one that accumulates the most deaths since the beginning of the pandemic two years ago, with more than 800 thousand deaths so far.

Queues are growing in front of diagnostic centers, while sports competitions and shows are being cancelled.

This represents a disaster for Biden, who, after Trump’s term, was elected on the promise of ending the pandemic and protecting the Americans. The president intends to address the nation this Tuesday (21) about the Ômicron variant.