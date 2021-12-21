US will have difficulty containing Russian advance in Ukraine without strong EU reaction

The speed of evolution on the Russian-Ukrainian border complicates the analysis of the situation. Currently, approximately 100,000 Russian troops are deployed on the Ukrainian border. The expectation of Washington, more precisely the Pentagon and the White House, is that 175,000 troops should be in place by the end of January.

Thiago de Aragon from Washington

The realization of this expectation of invasion by the end of January still depends on some factors that are observed by Washington. The Americans believe that critical elements are still lacking for Russia to take the initial step towards Ukrainian territory. There is a need, according to data collected by the intelligence services (mainly via satellite), that the Russians need to boost the arrival of equipment that facilitates transport on snow, ammunition management and blood bank logistics. There are those who say that the capacity to install field hospitals is still far from what is needed.

Of course, all expectation is based on the “ideal” and not the basics. The absence of these elements in no way represents the impossibility of an invasion taking place immediately. Some experts argue that an initial invasion step can be taken without these elements. Regarding blood banks and field hospitals, in theory, the Russians could use those already existing on Ukrainian territory.

