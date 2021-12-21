Vaccination strategy against Covid-19 continues on Tuesday, in Salvador; check out | Bahia

The strategy for applying the 1st, 2nd and booster dose against Covid-19 continues on Tuesday (21st), from 8am to 4pm , in Salvador. Only influenza vaccination remains suspended in the city.

Everyone who will receive the Covid-19 vaccine must have their names listed on the Municipal Health Department (SMS) website.

After authorization from the Ministry of Health to anticipate the booster dose in individuals aged 18 years or over, the interval between doses will be reduced from five to four months.

The Janssen booster dose will also be available for those who have taken the first dose/single dose of Janssen until October 21, 2021. It is necessary to bring the vaccination card and have the name in the SMS list. It is noteworthy that the immunizing agent, at this time, will not be offered to pregnant and postpartum women.

The “Libera Geral” strategy remains temporarily suspended for people who do not reside in the Bahian capital. In other words, those who do not live in Salvador cannot go to vaccination points and must wait for further guidance.

Extramural actions at the Lapa and Mussurunga transshipment stations continue normally, from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parents or other legal guardian during the act of vaccination. To prove responsibility, the father or mother must present original identification document with photo at the time of immunization. In the case of other legal guardians, in addition to the identification document with photo, it will also be necessary to present a declaration of responsibility, which can be done manually.

Pregnant women must present a printed copy of the medical prescription. The mothers, in addition to the medical prescription, must present a copy of the baby’s birth certificate or Live Birth Certificate.

The vaccination strategy against Covid-19 will also be a moment where Salvadorans will be able to exercise solidarity. This is because the immunization points will be receiving toys to make countless children’s Christmas happier. The items collected will be delivered to institutions that support minors in situations of social vulnerability.

Check out the full strategy:

EXTRAMUROS POINTS – ALL AUDIENCES WITH A NAME ON THE SMS WEBSITE – Estação da Lapa and Estação Mussurunga

1st DOSE – PEOPLE FROM 12 YEARS TO 17 YEARS / TEENAGERS WITH Comorbidity / PREGNANT WOMEN AND PUERPERALS FROM 12 YEARS OLD;

BOOST DOSE – IMMUNOS SUPPRESSED WITH SECOND DOSE UNTIL 11/21/2021 AND 18 YEARS OR OLDER WITH SECOND DOSE UNTIL 8/23/2021;

2nd DOSE PFIZER SCHEDULED UNTIL 01/17/2022.

1st DOSE – REPEAT FOR PEOPLE 18 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER WITH A NAME ON THE SMS WEBSITE AND 2ND DOSE CORONAVAC (DUE UNTIL DECEMBER 21, 2021) WITH A NAME ON THE SMS WEBSITE.

Fixed points: USF Terreiro de Jesus, USF Itacaranha, USF Alto de Coutos II, USF Vista Alegre, USF Nelson Piauhy Dourado (Aguas Claras), USF Itapuã, USF Coração de Maria, USF Nova Esperança, USF Jardim Campo Verde, USF Joanes Leste, USF Menino Joel, USF São Gonçalo do Retiro, USF Arraial do Retiro, USF Estrada das Barreiras, USF Nova Brasília, USF Cambonas, USF Vale do Matatu, USF Zulmira Barros (Costa Azul) and USF San Martim I.

1st DOSE – ADOLESCENTS FROM 12 to 17 YEARS; ADOLESCENTS WITH Comorbidities; PREGNANT WOMEN AND MOTHERS 12 TO 17 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER WITH A NAME ON THE SMS WEBSITE; 2nd DOSE PFIZER (DUE UNTIL JANUARY 17, 2022) WITH NAME ON THE SMS WEBSITE; BOOST DOSE – IMMUNOSUPPRESSED PATIENTS WHO TAKE THE SECOND DOSE UNTIL NOVEMBER 21, 2021 WITH NAME ON THE SMS WEBSITE; BOOST DOSE PEOPLE 18 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER WHO HAS TAKEN THE SECOND DOSE UNTIL AUGUST 23, 2021 WITH NAME ON THE MUNICIPAL HEALTH SECRETARIAT’S WEBSITE LIST

Drive-thrus: Shopping Bela Vista (from 9 am), 5th Health Center (Barris), Vila Militar (Dendezeiros), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos) and Arena Fonte Nova (Nazaré).

Shopping Bela Vista (from 9 am), 5th Health Center (Barris), Vila Militar (Dendezeiros), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos) and Arena Fonte Nova (Nazaré). Fixed points: CSU Pernambués, USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Jardim das Margaridas, USF São Cristóvão, USF Cajazeiras V, 5th Health Center (Barris), USF Cajazeiras X, USF Sérgio Arouca (Paripe), USF Tubarão, USF Teotônio Vilela II ( Nova Brasília de Valéria), USF Santa Luzia (Engenho Velho de Brotas), USF Curralinho, USF Imbuí, USF João Roma Filho (Jardim Nova Esperança), UBS Ramiro de Azevedo (Powder Field), USF San Martim III and USF Pirajá.

EXCLUSIVE UNIT FOR ADOLESCENTS WITH comorbidities, PREGNANT AND PUERPERAL WOMEN – USF Vila Matos (Rio Vermelho); 2ND OXFORD DOSE (DUE UNTIL JANUARY 17, 2022) WITH NAME ON SMS WEBSITE; 2ND DOSE JANSSEN (FOR THOSE WHO TAKE THE FIRST DOSE/SINGLE DOSE OF JANSSEN UNTIL OCTOBER 21, 2021).

Drive-thrus: Exhibition Park (Parallel) and Faculty Universe (ACM Avenue).

Exhibition Park (Parallel) and Faculty Universe (ACM Avenue). Fixed points: USF Colinas de Periperi, USF Plataforma, USF Cajazeiras XI, USF Mussurunga, USF Aristides Maltez (São Cristóvão), USF Federation, USF Mata Escura, USF Professor Guilherme Rodrigues da Silva (Arenoso), USF São Marcos, USF Boa Vista de São Caetano , USF Pituaçu Park, USF Santa Mônica and USF Vila Nova de Pituaçu.

