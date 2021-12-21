Valued, Fernando Miguel will not remain at Atlético-GO in 2022

THE Atletico Goianiense lost another athlete from his starting lineup for the 2022 season. After the departures of Willian Maranhão, João Paulo, André Luís and the difficulty in renewing the loan with forward Janderson, it’s Fernando Miguel’s turn to say goodbye to the Goiás club.

Captain of the team in 2021, he played 54 matches with the red-black shirt and was in the Top 3 among the goalkeepers with the best statistics in Serie A. Valued, he received some proposals from Brazilian football, which ended up making it difficult for him to hit the Dragon.

The information is that despite the effort to keep it, the proposal of the athletic board did not come close to others that the athlete received after the Brazilian Championship.

With the departure of Fernando Miguel, Atlético-GO has in its squad Leonardo and Luan Polli for the sector, because the situation should not prevent the termination of contract with Mauricio Kozlinski. Therefore, the club will go to the market and according to the president Adson Batista told the Sagres, to hire an athlete of the same level as Fernando Miguel.

Linked to Vasco until December 2022, the shirt 1 negotiates its friendly termination for cruzmaltino to sign a contract with a new team.

In an interview with Sagres after the victory over Flamengo in the last round of the Brasileirão, Fernando Miguel was already speaking in a farewell tone about the good season he had in Goiânia.