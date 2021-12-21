Vasco starts contracting studies for the SAF project – Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama

By: Press Office, Nova Iguaçu

Council of Benefits and Deliberative Council ratified the competence of the Administrative Board to contract studies to detail the project for the constitution of the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF)

The Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama informs that it is giving segment to the contracting of studies for the elaboration of the Vasco da Gama SAF project. In a session held on the night of this Monday, 12/20, the president of the Club’s Deliberative Council (CD), Carlos Fonseca, ratified the understanding of the Council of Beneméritos (CB) that the Administrative Board can immediately start contracting the studies to prepare the proposal for the creation of the SAF. Among the studies to be developed are the preparation of a legal opinion on the operation, including a proposal for the Bylaws of the SAF, the detailing and valuation of contracts and assets related to football that would be transferred from the club to the SAF, the administrative and governance structure of the SAF, the structure and income of the club after the creation of SAF, among others.

On November 29, the Administrative Board had formalized to the Club Councils the request for the constitution of the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) for the exercise of the club’s soccer activity. SAF is a corporate type created by Law No. 14193, of August 6, 2021, which allows the Club to establish a company to operate football, with a simplified tax regime and governance rules that ensure professional and transparent management.

On December 8, the President of the Council of Beneméritos, Antônio Peralta, sent an official letter to President Jorge Salgado informing that the Administrative Board has competence “to carry out a survey of the legal, accounting and tax procedures necessary for the identification, valuation and contribution to the capital stock or assignment of use of assets to constitute a Vasco da Gama SAF company”, a position ratified by the chairman of the Deliberative Council at the CD session yesterday (20/12), who requests that the results of the studies and analyzes contracted by the board be sent to the CD “for referral to the agenda of a specific session of the CD for knowledge, debate and deliberation”.

Vasco understands that the creation of the SAF is the most appropriate measure to obtain, at the same time, the cleaning up of the Club’s finances and the realization of investments in football, as this legal regime offers instruments for raising financial resources at a cost lower than that currently available for the Club on the market.

To monitor the studies, the Administrative Board will create a monitoring committee for the SAF project, which will include the participation of councilors, benefactors and members of the board.

– The constitution of the SAF is a fundamental step for Vasco to regain the ability to invest in football and also to balance its finances in the end. Our industry will undergo an inexorable process of professionalization with rapid transformation. Those who organize first will have an important competitive advantage, especially a Giant the size of Vasco, which is a national club with extraordinary potential. We are going to work hard to present the best project on the market – declared President Jorge Salgado.