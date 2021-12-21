Video: Camera shows moment when retired PM cable is murdered | Rio de Janeiro



Time when reformed PM cable is hit by gunfire – VIDEO PLAYBACK

Published 12/21/2021 09:10 AM

Rio – Security cameras recorded the moment when retired Military Police corporal Robenilson Vasques was murdered. The case happened last Sunday (19), in the morning, at the exit of a supermarket in the Center of Nilópolis. The images show that the sniper pair was already waiting for him, and that Vasques was attacked from behind. The Baixada Fluminense Homicide Police (DHBF) investigates.

Security camera shows the moment when two shooters fire at the retired PM corporal Robenilson Vasques. Crime happened on Sunday, in front of a market in Nilópolis. Credit: Whatsapp O Dia #The day pic.twitter.com/3z1pu8V7n4 — Jornal O Dia (@jornalodia) December 21, 2021 Check out the video (the scenes are strong):

The video shows a silver sedan model car partially parked at the entrance to the Supermarket. People move with bags and shopping carts when, hand in hand with a woman, Robenilson Vasques passes on the sidewalk. At this moment, two snipers open the car door and head towards the renovated PM corporal, who is hit by pistol shots in the back. He still lands on the sidewalk, and the criminals flee. The woman who accompanied him, identified as Andreia Nascimento, was also shot in the leg.

Between 2017 and 2020, Robenilson, known as Robinho, was Belford Roxo’s municipal secretary for Civil Defense and Public Order.