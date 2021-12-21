Video captures plane flapping the ground in a low-flying flight that got out of control

The damaged wing, after the grazing that you watch on video in this article





A serious occurrence could have ended in an accident this Saturday, December 18, during a passenger plane passing over the airport runway.

According to the Latin American Aviation Historical Society (LAAHS), the aircraft involved was the Antonov An-26 freighter registered under the registration number HK-4730, operated by the Colombian airline AerCaribe.

An Antonov An-26 of #Colombia airline Aer Caribe was involved in an incident at the Mitú airport, in Vaupés. The aircraft, civil registration HK-4730 (C/N 9510) hits the runway with the top of the right wing during an extremely high-speed / low altitude pass. pic.twitter.com/StWYo7VOTP — The Latin American Aviation Historical Society (@The_LAAHS) December 19, 2021





As shown in the video below, the twin-engine turboprop plane carried out the dangerous situation at Mitú airport, in Vaupés, Colombia, ending up with its wing badly damaged, as seen in the image above.

The aircraft, build number 9510, built in 1980, hit the ground with the tip of the right wing while passing at high speed and low altitude. See below the video of the moment, which has been published on social networks since this Sunday:

Ayer Saturday, December 18, the Antonov AN-26 of AerCaribe detaching from Mitú (Vaupés) took an extra turn breaking the edge of one of its wings. pic.twitter.com/7WENQVzaRj — Raul Donado Osio (@rauldonadoosio) December 19, 2021

Interestingly, a video from 2019 shows another plane from the same company, but still with a painting before the current one, making an “American takeoff” at the same airport, so the use of AerCaribe aircraft for exhibitions does not seem to be an isolated situation. at low height in Mitú.

See the recording below, with the Antonov An-26 with registration number HK-4729:





In a more recent video, released by AerCaribe itself from August 2020, the HK-4729 aircraft is seen already with the most recent painting. In the description, the cargo airline talks about its operations:

“Thanks to its design and characteristics, the Antonov AN26 was built to be able to take off and land on any type of runway, allowing us to transport all types of cargo to the most remote points in the region.

“Currently, our Antonov AN26 and AN32 operate in southern Colombian territory in destinations such as San José del Guaviare, Araracuara, La Chorrera, Mitú and Miraflores. Likewise, in Peru we operate these planes from Lima to destinations such as Cuzco, Malvinas, Pucallpa, among others.

“We are AerCaribe, the cargo airline that links Latin America to the Caribbean. Stay at home, we #FlyForYourCargo.”

See the company video below, showing details on the outside and inside of the Soviet-era plane:

Although there is still no information officially published by authorities or the airline about Saturday’s case, it has been said that the pilots were surprised by a sudden change in the angle of the wings, which they would not have commanded.

If this really was the case, it was extremely fortunate that it took place in an area of ​​the airport free of trees and buildings, as noted in the video of the incident.

See the following titles for other matters related to AerCaribe:



