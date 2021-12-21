Vitor Pereira gains strength at Flamengo and may assume command of the club in 2022 | Flamengo

Victor PereiraAFP

Published 12/20/2021

Rio – Coach Vitor Pereira, 53 years old, who has been evaluated by the Flamengo board, has gained strength as a possibility to take over the Rio de Janeiro club. Fired from Fenerbahçe, the coach has an advantage over his competitors due to the fact that Rubro-Negro will not need to pay any financial amount beyond his salary to close the deal. The information is from Ekrem Konur, specialist in transfers in European football.

The leaders of Flamengo are in Portugal conducting some interviews and looking for options for the role of coach in 2022. The name of Jorge Jesus, Benfica coach, and idol of Flamengo fans remains the main option. Despite being an employee, Mister’s relationship with the directors of the Lisbon club is not the best.

The Rio club has already evaluated other coaches born in Portugal. Initially, the name that had greater force was Carlos Carvalhal, from Braga, however, the value of the coach’s termination fine with the Portuguese club scared Flamengo, despite the professional’s interest in hitting the Rio team.

In addition to him, other names were aired, such as: Rui Faria, 46, who spent 17 of them working as an assistant to José Mourinho; Luís Castro, from Al Duhail, from Qatar and Paulo Sousa, who commands the Polish national team.