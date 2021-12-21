Water “in significant amounts” is found in the soil of Mars

The European Space Agency’s ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter spacecraft has managed to find described “significant” amounts of water in the soil of Mars. The instrument analyzed a crater formed by erosion (which the researchers believe went through a process similar to that which happened with the Gran Canyon) to map the element.

The detection took place using a technology called the Fine Resolution Epithermic Neutron Detector, a tool capable of finding hydrogen samples nearly a meter deep from the surface.

“With the Trace Gas Orbiter we can look up to three feet below this dusty layer and see what’s really happening below the surface of Mars — and, crucially, locate water-rich ‘oases’ that couldn’t be detected with other instruments,” he explained. Igor Mitrofanov, chief scientist for the FREND telescope, in a statement.

Probe on Mars (Image: NASA)

Most of the water found is at the bottom of these craters on Mars and remains frozen. The region is called Valle Mariners and, despite the similarity, the canyons are up to 20 times wider than those present in the Grand Canyon. In addition, the place has temperatures low enough for the ice to remain.

“FREND revealed an area with an unusually large amount of hydrogen in the colossal Valles Marineris canyon system: assuming that the hydrogen we see is bound to water molecules, up to 40% of the material near the surface in this region appears to be water,” added Mitrofanov .

“We found a central part of Valles Marineris on Mars filled with water — much more water than we expected. This is very similar to the Earth’s permafrost regions, where water ice permanently persists under dry ground because of constant low temperatures,” Alexey Malakhov, senior scientist at the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

The ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) was launched in 2016 in a partnership between ES and Roscosmos.

