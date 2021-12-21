What are the awards obtained by clubs with the 2021 titles

Clubs that won titles in 2021 have more than cups to celebrate. The main competitions of the season also brought in a good amount of money for the teams that stayed (or didn’t) with the trophy. Palmeiras, champion of Libertadores, and Atlético-MG, who won the triple crown with the Brasileirão, Copa do Brasil and Campeonato Mineiro, lead the list this year.

THE UOL Sport highlights the main clubs that profited from awards during the season.

Palmeiras profited high this year, with sales of more than R$168 million in awards in 2021. The main amount came from the trio of Libertadores, which brought in a total of US$22.5 million to the club (R$129.2 million). million at the current price). In addition, Alviverde also received R$ 29.7 million for third place in the Brazilian Championship.

The runners-up at the Supercopa do Brasil, Recopa Sudamericana and Campeonato Paulista totaled nearly R$ 8 million in prize money. The fall in the third phase of the Copa do Brasil yielded around R$1.7 million.

Atlético-MG, with three titles in the season, also filled the coffers. There were BRL 145 million in awards throughout the year — BRL 33 million in the Brasileirão, BRL 71.15 million in the Copa do Brasil and BRL 40.9 million for the campaign until the semifinals of the Libertadores. The Minas Gerais Championship, also won by Galo, does not award the winner.

Flamengo, with the titles of the Campeonato Carioca and Supercopa do Brasil, was also among those who profited the most throughout the year. The campaigns in 2021 generated around R$ 128.4 million for Rubro-Negro.

Athletico-PR, champion of the Copa Sudamericana and runner-up in the Copa do Brasil, ended the year with around R$ 88 million — US$ 6.8 million (around R$ 37 million) for the Copa Sudamericana title and BRL 38.15 million for the runner-up in the Copa do Brasil, while the 14th at the Brasileirão earned BRL 12.8 million in prizes.

São Paulo, which ended the title drought with the São Paulo Championship trophy, closed the year with almost R$56 million in awards in 2021. R$3.5 million for the state title, US$5.55 million (R$ $31.7 million) for the campaign until the quarterfinals of the Libertadores, nearly BRL 8 million in the Copa do Brasil and BRL 13.7 million for finishing the competition in 13th place in the Brasileirão.

It is worth mentioning that other clubs, even without titles, also received awards in 2021. The Campeonato Brasileiro, for example, paid millionaire amounts from the champion up to 16th place this year. See when each team profited in the competition.