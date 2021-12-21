what can you do to improve besides using the board

In the age of anxiety, the bruxism it’s a problem almost generalized! dentists recommend make the bruxism plate to sleep at night. But besides that, what you can do to improve jaw and head pain? Check out today, December 20th, the tips below!

bruxism is what makes people grind their teeth at night, or grind one tooth into the other. Therefore, those who have bruxism can feel a lot of headaches and jaw pain. sometimes people have even back pain arising from it! So, to help you with this problem, the Decor & Tips has set out some treatment tips you can try:

See also:Brassing: 3 Books You Need to Read to Avoid Seizures

bruxism is usually caused by stress. And who suffers with it clench your teeth at night. So, upon waking up, the person can have headaches and jaw pain. Some people, for example, wake up with the jaw locked and they can’t even eat! And besides the board, you can try some things to improve. Are they:

Physiotherapy

physiotherapy helps loosen facial muscles and reduce the recurrent pain of bruxism. The professional accompanies the patient and indicates exercises or giving shocks very lightly in the region. the number of sessions must follow the recommendation of the physiotherapist. After the end of the treatment, the improvement will be visible!

Acupuncture

Acupuncture is a technique using inserted needles at specific points on the body. the needles are placed at different points for each type of treatment. She is painless and after the sessions the improvement in bruxism is very noticeable!

You might also like: Muscle tension: what you should do to relax without taking medication

Botox for bruxism

Everyone knows botox as a beauty treatment, but it can also be used to help improve bruxism! Botox acts on the muscle preventing him from contracting. Therefore, the person no longer intends the face, avoiding pain.

THE professional evaluates the patient and decide if the application will do him good. If so, botox is applied at specific points on the face to treat bruxism, and in small quantities. To learn more about bruxism, see the video below, from the Clinica Medico Dental Pardiñas channel, on Youtube.

It may be of interest to you: Bedtime Routine: Why You Should Have One and How to Create Yours