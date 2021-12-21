What is the best shopping action to invest in 2022? See what XP Investimentos says – Money Times

THE Multiplan (MULT3) is the favorite action of XP Investments in the shopping sector, the broker said in a report sent to clients this last Saturday (18th).

For analysts, the company will have the fastest recovery in the sector after the reopening of Brazilian malls because of the company’s high-quality assets.

“Multiplan also has an attractive valuation (FFO Yield of 6.6% for 2022E), leaving approximately 150bps of premium for its benchmark”, say Ygor Altero and Renan Manda, who signed the report.

From this perspective, experts estimate a target price of R$ 28, up 47.21% compared to the closing date of this Monday (20).

Perspective is also positive for other companies

In the same report, analysts raised the recommendation of Iguatemi (IGTI11) from neutral to purchase by three factors.

The first was operating data above market expectations, followed by robust firepower following the recent corporate restructuring, leading to a significant growth avenue. “Lastly, we see a 9.1% FFO Yield in 2022, which we consider attractive,” explain Altero and Manda.

Therefore, they calculate a target price of BRL 280 for the share, an advance of 55.23%.

The action of the brMalls (BRML3) has an attractive valuation after significantly underperforming the shares in the year, says the analysis house.

As a result, XP estimates that the stock is still at a good entry point and is trading at a 9.4% FFO Yield for 2022.

From this perspective, the brokerage estimates a target price of BRL 12, an increase of 52.86%.