What is the true ending of GTA V? GTA Online Update Reveals Mystery

Originally released in the already distant year of 2013, Grand Theft Auto V revolutionized the series by bringing three playable protagonists whose decisions influenced the course of the plot. Depending on their actions, companions could have different fates. — and even die — on conclusions that were considered equally valid until the release of the update The Contract for GTA Online.

In it, we found that Rockstar Games considers one of the canonical endings, as it is the only way for the plot involving the rapper Dr. Dre to happen. If you want to know more details, stay tuned: the following description brings some spoilers of the main story of GTA V that can spoil your experience if you haven’t completed the campaign yet.

In The Contract, the player needs to help Dr. Dre to find a lost cell phone that contains several new tracks by the artist. Franklin, one of the protagonists of the original game, helps in this mission — during a chase involving golf cars and a movie set, he claims to “know one of the producers” at the site.

Clues help assemble the real story

While specific names are not mentioned by Franklin, everything suggests that the producer in question is Michael, who decides to enter the world of cinema after surviving the main campaign of Grand Theft Auto V. Meanwhile it would give loopholes to the possibility that the end in which Trevor dies could also be canonical, Previous content from GTA Online has already shown that it stayed alive at the end of the game..

In the update Smuggler’s Run, the character Ron Jakowski claimed that Trevor was alive and had turned (at least temporarily) into a Vinewood artist. Already Diamond and Casino, content released in 2019, had a dialogue from the Tao Cheng character in which he claimed that Michael almost died at the Los Santos Country Club, but that currently he was fine.



This evidence shows that, in practice, the only possible ending for Grand Theft Auto V is the C, in which the three protagonists survive. In the other finals (THE or B), the player is forced to turn against Michael or Trevor, whose tragic end comes at the hands of Franklin — something that the rockstar he had already hinted that it was not quite what his screenwriters planned as a canonical ending.

First additional content that continues the main story of GTA V, The Contract is now available as a free update for everyone who has access to GTA Online. In addition to Franklin and Dr. Dre, the content also features faces known as Lamar Davis and other new figures you can partner with to grow in the criminal world.

