What will the 2022 minimum wage be and how can it be on your test?

Hey guys! I’m a professor Danuzio Neto and, in this article, we’re going to talk about a topic that is being debated right now and could be included in your public examination exam.

The Budget for next year is being voted in the Chamber of Deputies and, together with it, the readjusted value of the 2022 minimum wage.

The General Rapporteur for the Budget, Deputy Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ), presented the report with the value of the 2022 minimum wage of BRL 1,210.

The previous amount was R$1,100. In other words, the new value corresponds to an increase of 10.4%.

The increase follows the rise in inflation that has taken place in recent months. As an example, the forecast for an increase in the INPC rose from 8.4% to 10.18%.

Now, notice a very interesting point: despite the increase in the value of the 2022 minimum wage, there is no real increase, as the correction is only predicted by inflation.

When does the new 2022 minimum wage start to apply?

The exact index of the minimum wage adjustment will only be known in January, when it starts to take effect and the consolidated INPC of 2021 is published.

The 2022 minimum wage will start in January of next year, with the first payment in February.

Evolution of the minimum wage

Now, folks, take a look at the evolution of the minimum wage in recent years:

2021: BRL 1,100.00

2020: R$1,045.00

2019: BRL 998.00

2018: BRL 954.00

2017: BRL 937.00

2016: BRL 880.00

question of proof

Generally, newsstands charge the current value of the minimum wage. See, for example, this question that asked the student to know the minimum wage at the time the test was taken (2021):

What is the value of the minimum wage since 01/01/2021, according to Provisional Measure nº 1,021, published in the Federal Official Gazette, on 12/30/2020?

A) BRL 1,067

B) BRL 1,088

C) BRL 1,100

D) BRL 1,108

Correct answer: C

