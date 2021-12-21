WhatsApp tests problematic function for those who send a lot of photos

The most beloved Brazilian messaging app is always testing news for your audience. The new feature of Whatsapp it can be a big problem for users who like to upload a lot of photos but don’t pay much attention to it.

The function creates the possibility to send a photo to several contacts at once, without having to forward or create a transmission list. It was detected by the specialized website WABetaInfo in the test version of the tool.

The screenshot released by the portal shows that, within a conversation, the user who takes or chooses a photo or video from his gallery will be able to share the media with several people. To do this, you just need to click on the name of the contact or group at the bottom of the page.

Danger

The problem with this new feature is that the unsuspecting can end up sending a private image to someone they don’t like. As the WhatsApp contact list will be opened before sending, anyone who doesn’t pay close attention can commit by sending the media to the wrong person.

The feature is still in the initial testing phase with WhatsApp Beta users. There is no forecast yet for it to be made available to all account holders in the app.