When will Secret Truths 2 air on Globo? Angel’s Saga only opens in 2023 · TV News

Secret Truths 2 was completed last Friday (17th). The last chapters of the plot –which had two official endings– are now available on Globoplay. Both endings brought a real bombshell to history: Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi), the unscrupulous manager of the first season, is alive. However, fans eager to see the latest saga of Angel (Camila Queiroz) on open TV will have to wait a little longer: the forecast is that it will only arrive on Globo in 2023.

Even when aired on open TV, Verdades Secretas 2 will not be exactly as Globoplay subscribers saw it. Walcyr Carrasco’s plot will be softened, mainly because of the huge amount of strong sex scenes. Another change is that, on Globo, only one of the two outcomes of the series will be shown to the public.

The two conclusions of Secret Truths 2 show the return of Alex. God only knows how, but the villain survived the six shots he took and the fact that his body had been thrown overboard. Now he has returned determined to make Angel’s life hell.

In the first ending, the protagonist gets on a plane. When the aircraft takes off, the pilot turns around and reveals himself to be Alex, which leaves Angel totally shocked. In the second one, there isn’t even time for the jet to leave the ground, as the bad character kills his ex-lover.

Fans will only have the answer to where the soap opera will go from this point onwards in Verdades Secretas 3. The curious thing is that, even after all the controversy surrounding Camila Queiroz, who fell out with Globo and left the plot before the end of recordings, the network opened the doors for her to participate in the new season.

Despite this, the audience leader made it a condition to talk directly with the actress, and not with her manager. The fact that the interpreter has a good relationship with the telenovela team weighed on the possibility of negotiation.

