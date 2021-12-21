Whindersson announces career break: “I need to assimilate”

Comedian Whindersson Nunes, 26, announced a break in his career. In a post on social media today, Monday (20), he commented on his trajectory and revealed that his last show before the hiatus will be called “This is not a cult”. “I am very happy with the decision. It seems that he works without knowing where he will end up was something that made me anxious. Deciding to disappear seems to put everything under my control again”, wrote the Piauí.

Whindersson had a meeting to decide on his next career steps last Sunday, the 19th. Before actually taking a break from his work, the comedian will hold a “farewell show” over the next year. Even with the name, he assured that it will not be the last time he will be on stage. “No [é] forever because that doesn’t exist,” he reported.

The person from Piauí also took the opportunity to comment on his career as an artist and the impact of his work on the public. “I love being on stage, but I’ve been on it for almost 10 years. I traveled around Brazil and saw so many people, in so many situations, that I feel embarrassed when someone doesn’t have 30 reais to laugh with everyone”, explained the comedian. “I don’t mind fame because I’m only loved by people the way I am, because they know me. And I love this love, but it affected me on other levels and I think I still don’t know how to deal, I need to assimilate, and understand what [vou fazer] thereby”.

“My last show will be called ‘This is not a cult’ because I see most [da audiência] he is there looking for a friendly word that will give a way forward. It’s going to look like a cult, but it’s not, I’m not a pastor or a psychologist, nor do I think I know more than anyone else. But with each person who looks me in the eye and says ‘I think you saved my life’, I’m more sure that I don’t do anything, nor do I deserve any thanks, because I’m just an instrument in the hands of the creator,” he added in subtitle.

He continued the text by affirming his happiness with the decision to take a career break. In his view, this “gives me a new future, gives me a lot of ideas, and I’ll come back 10 times stronger, then the planet will have to swallow it”. “Next year I’ll be waiting for you with a great mega show, it’s going to be the best thing I’ve ever done, and I’ll do everything right except dub Jackie Chan. I love you!”, concluded the artist.

Originally published in The people.