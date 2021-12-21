Whindersson Nunes announces a break from concerts after 10 years of career

Comedian and youtuber Whindersson Nunes announced, last Monday night (21/12), that he will take a break from performing after 10 years of career. He revealed the news through social networks and said that he made the decision after traveling to Rio de Janeiro, on Sunday (12/19).

In the publication, the comedian appears in two images. In the first, he is seated in a chair, with an empty audience in the background, and in another photo he poses with a packed theater. The youtuber wrote in the post: “Yesterday was the meeting to decide on the future of my life and career, after realizing that this life does not take anything, not fame, not glory, much less everything I buy with what I gain from it,” he said.

The comedian says he noticed how many people are going to watch him “behind a course” and not just “behind a smile”.

“My next and last show, it’s going to be a farewell show, not forever because it doesn’t exist, no one forever, I love being on stage, but I’ve been on it for almost 10 years, I toured Brazil and saw so many people, in so many situations that I’m embarrassed when someone doesn’t have 30 reais to laugh with everyone, I don’t mind fame because I’m only loved by people as I am, because they know me, and I love this one love, but it affected me on other levels and I think I still don’t know how to deal with it, I need to assimilate, and I understand what to do with it”, he declared.

Whindersson still has a concert schedule scheduled until mid-2022, with performances scheduled in the United States, Europe, Asia and some cities in Brazil. Afterwards, he will pause to live “a responsible adolescence”. According to the comedian, he was a child until he was 20 and then worked until he was 26 without taking any sabbaticals.

In the recently published book, Whindersson revealed that he had sunk into drugs after his marriage to Luísa Sonza ended. In an excerpt of the publication, the influencer gave details about the difficult moment he faced. The text was released by the Extra portal.

“(…) When he ended up with Luísa, I also had my cliff (…) I recognize that I was wrong, that the drugs were destroying me (…) There were no more breaks between drugs. I woke up and woke up to life. It was drugs and more drugs trying to stop whatever”, he says in a passage from the book Living Like a Warrior.

Recently, Whindersson also suffered the great loss of his son with Maria Lina, João Miguel, who was born prematurely at 22 weeks and, unfortunately, did not resist after two days of life.