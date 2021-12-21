Whindersson Nunes announces break from concerts after nearly 10 years of career: ‘Very happy with the decision’ | Piauí

“Yesterday was the meeting to decide about the future of my life and career, after realizing that this life doesn’t take anything, not fame, not glory, much less everything I buy with what I earn from it. I realize the amount of people who go there looking for a direction and not just looking for a smile, and I wanted to do more for these people, more than “laughter for money”, which is what it sounds like to me, not that I don’t like it. But my next and last show, it’s gonna be a farewell show, not forever because it doesn’t exist, no one forever, I love being on stage, but I’ve been on it for almost 10 years, I shot the Brazil and I’ve seen so many people, in so many situations that I’m embarrassed when someone doesn’t have 30 reais to laugh with everyone, I don’t mind fame because I’m only loved by people as I am, because they know me, and I love this love, but it affected me on other levels and I think I still don’t know how to deal with it, I need to assimilate, and I understand that what to do with it,” he declared.