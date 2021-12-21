Whindersson Nunes announces break from concerts after nearly 10 years of career: ‘Very happy with the decision’ | Piauí

“Yesterday was the meeting to decide about the future of my life and career, after realizing that this life doesn’t take anything, not fame, not glory, much less everything I buy with what I earn from it. I realize the amount of people who go there looking for a direction and not just looking for a smile, and I wanted to do more for these people, more than “laughter for money”, which is what it sounds like to me, not that I don’t like it. But my next and last show, it’s gonna be a farewell show, not forever because it doesn’t exist, no one forever, I love being on stage, but I’ve been on it for almost 10 years, I shot the Brazil and I’ve seen so many people, in so many situations that I’m embarrassed when someone doesn’t have 30 reais to laugh with everyone, I don’t mind fame because I’m only loved by people as I am, because they know me, and I love this love, but it affected me on other levels and I think I still don’t know how to deal with it, I need to assimilate, and I understand that what to do with it,” he declared.
Whindersson said that his last show will be called “This is not a cult”, because, according to him, the majority of the audience is there looking for a friendly word to give them a way to go. The artist did not inform when the date of the last performance will be. THE g1 he tried to contact the artist’s press office to find out more about how Whindersson’s break from the stage will be, but he didn’t get any feedback until the publication of this report.
“It’s going to sound like a cult, but it’s not, I’m not a pastor or a psychologist, nor do I think I know more than anyone else, but with every person who looks me in the eye and says ‘I think you saved my life’ I’m more certain that I don’t do anything, nor do I deserve any thanks, because I’m just an instrument in the creator’s hands,” he said.
About the stage farewell, the comedian said he was happy with the decision.
On social media, friends, artists and fans of Whindersson Nunes supported the artist’s decision and lamented the end of the shows.