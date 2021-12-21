Whindersson Nunes announces last show for 2022 – Zoeira

Whindersson Nunes they already have a date to end their presentations. In an outburst on Twitter this Monday (20), the comedian said that his latest show, called “This is not a cult”, takes place in 2022.

read more

“Yesterday was the meeting to decide about the future of my life and career after realizing that this life doesn’t take anything, not fame, not glory, much less everything I buy with what I earn from it”, he began .

“I realize how many people go there looking for a direction and not just looking for a smile, and I wanted to do more for these people, more than laughter in exchange for money,” he said.

According to the artist, the name of the show was inspired by the number of people who accompany him in search of a friendly word.

“My last show will be called ‘This is not a cult’, because I see that most people are there looking for a friendly word to give them a way to go, it will seem very much like a cult, but it isn’t, I’m not a pastor or a psychologist , I don’t even think I know more than anyone else, but with every person who looks me in the eye and says ‘I think you saved my life’ I’m more sure I don’t do anything, nor do I deserve any thanks, because I’m just an instrument in the hands of the creator”.

Whindersson said he still loves the stage and doesn’t see it as a definitive decision, but he talks about how fame has affected him in his nearly 10-year career.

“Not forever because it doesn’t exist, no one forever, I love being on stage, but I’ve been on it for almost 10 years, I’ve been around Brazil and I’ve seen so many people, in so many situations that I’m embarrassed when someone isn’t 30 to laugh with everyone,” he said.

“I don’t mind fame because I’m only loved by people the way I am, because they know me, and I love that love. But it affected me on other levels and I think I still don’t know how to handle it, I need to assimilate, and understand what to do with it”.

drug addiction

Recently, the comedian released a book, “Living like a warrior”, in which he talks about drug addiction and the end of his relationship with Luísa Sonza, in April 2020. Also this year, the artist lost his son João Miguel, fruit of the relationship with the student Maria Lina.

“It seems that working haphazardly not knowing where it will lead was something that made me anguish, but deciding to go away seems to put everything under my control again, gives me a new future, gives me a lot of ideas, and I’ll come back 10x stronger,” he said.