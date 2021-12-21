Whindersson says he doesn’t know how to deal with fame and says goodbye to the stand up – 12/20/2021

Comedian Whindersson Nunes announced today that he will say goodbye indefinitely from the stage. He stated that he needs to understand how to deal with fame, so he asked for a break.

after realizing that this life does not take anything, not fame, not glory, much less everything I buy with what I earn with it.

“My next and last show will be a farewell show, not forever because it doesn’t exist, no one forever, I love being on stage, but I’ve been on it for almost 10 years, I toured Brazil and saw so many people, in so many situations that I’m embarrassed when someone doesn’t have 30 reais to laugh with everyone,” wrote Whindersson.

The comedian said that his last presentation will be called “That’s Not a Cult”, as he feels that a large part of his audience is looking for a friendly word and, even though he is not a “pastor or psychologist”, he has already managed to help people.

Whindersson also said he needed to “go away” to come back stronger. “Then yes, the planet will have to swallow me”, he wrote.

