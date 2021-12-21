Whindersson’s Ex Says Depression After Breaking Engagement – Entertainment

Maria Lina, ex-fiancée of Whindersson Nunes, told on her social networks that she had depression after the death of her son, João Miguel, and the end of her engagement with the comedian. Remember that the baby died just two days after the premature birth and that her relationship with the comedian ended two months after the boy’s death.

“When I lost my son, a couple of months later, my engagement ended, and I went into a severe depression. Even my doctor didn’t know how I was still able to get out of bed. I was drugged, I ate very badly, most of the time I didn’t even eat. very difficult. I remember spending two months sleeping in anguish and waking up with my chest super tight. It was a nightmare. I tried so hard to record the advertisements, even though I didn’t know how to do it properly, because it was all so new. And yet, all of them Every day there were people saying that I was terrible and that I didn’t get the hang of it. It was, without a doubt, the most difficult phase, but also the most transformative of my life,” she said.

Today, the influencer believes she is a stronger person after everything she faced. “Today’s Maria is someone else. Stronger, more dedicated, courageous, more womanly, more independent. I learned the value of sunny days after having been through the rainiest and stormiest days of my life. I’ve never had depression! It was depression! my first direct contact with this disease… It took a long time for me to accept that I needed help,” he said.

See the publication: