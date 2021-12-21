WHO: 2022 should be the year ‘we end the pandemic’ – News

The director-general of the WHO (World Health Organization) stated, this Monday (20), that 2022 should be the year “in which we end the pandemic”.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed the wish at a press conference in Geneva, in which he also advocated reducing inequality in access to vaccines.

With the emergence of the Ômicron variant, detected in South Africa in November and far more contagious, some countries are facing a fifth wave of Covid-19 and tightening health restrictions.

In this sense, the head of WHO warned about the risk of family meetings during this festive period.

“In the coming year, WHO will be committed to doing everything possible to end the pandemic,” he added.

“If we want to end the pandemic next year, we must end inequality [no acesso às vacinas], ensuring that 70% of the population of all countries is vaccinated by the middle of next year”, said Tedros.