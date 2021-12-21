WHO Approves Emergency Use of Novavax’s Nuvaxovid Vaccine Against Covid | Coronavirus

The World Health Organization (WHO) approved, this Tuesday (21), the emergency use of Nuvaxovid, a Covid-19 vaccine produced by the US company Novavax and the Coalition for Innovations in Epidemic Preparedness (CEPI). The vaccine is not used in Brazilthere.

Approval was given following the evaluation of the immunizer by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the recommendation of the WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Immunization Experts.

Nuvaxovid is the product that gave rise to another immunizing agent that was approved by the WHO on the 17th, Covovax. Thus, both have the same technologies, require two doses and are stable at refrigeration temperatures from 2 to 8 °C.

The vaccine, according to studies evaluated by experts, has over 90% efficacy against the best known Covid variants. Researchers are still investigating the response against omicrons.

With inclusion on the WHO list, the immunizing agent can be transferred to Covax, the WHO consortium for global distribution of vaccines. The manufacturer promised provide the initiative with more than a billion doses.

This is the tenth vaccine to receive WHO emergency use approval. See what are the others: