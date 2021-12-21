WHO asks for cancellation of Christmas parties due to advance of Ômicron

The World Health Organization (WHO) has asked families to rethink Christmas in light of the rapid advance of the Ômicron variant. “A canceled event is better than a canceled life,” said the organization’s general director, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

He warned of crowds during the approaching festive season, noting that they could lead to “an increase in cases, overload of health systems and more deaths” per covid-19.

“We all want to get back to normal. The fastest way to achieve this is for leaders to make tough decisions to defend everyone. In some cases it will mean canceling or postponing events,” explained Ghebreyesus at a press conference this Monday.

“A canceled event is better than a canceled life. It’s better to cancel now and celebrate later than celebrate now and regret later,” he said.

Adhanom explained that there is now evidence that this new strain is dispersing significantly, faster” than the previous strain, Delta, causing infections in people who have already been vaccinated or who have recovered from covid-19.

“It’s more likely that people vaccinated or recovered from covid-19 could be infected or reinfected,” Tedros said.

Thus, WHO considers it “unwise” to conclude that Ômicron is a “milder” variant. “It is unwise to think that this is a mild variant that will not cause serious illness, because with the numbers increasing, all health systems will be under pressure,” said Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist at WHO. The organization has, however, given some hope in considering that the pandemic, which has already caused more than 5.6 million deaths worldwide, could end in 2022, if 70% of the world’s population is vaccinated by the middle of next year.

“We hope that this disease will become relatively mild, that it will be easily prevented, that it will be easily treated,” said Mike Ryan, WHO’s principal emergency specialist. “If we manage to keep the transmission of the virus to a minimum, we can end the pandemic,” he declared.

Tedros also said that China – the country where the SARS-CoV-2 virus was first detected – must provide more data regarding the origin of covid-19 to help in future policy to fight pandemics.

“We need to continue until we know the origins, we need to work harder because we must learn from what happened to do better in the future”, said the director general of WHO.

“2022 should be the year we end the pandemic,” he added.